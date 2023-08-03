Gyakie’s “Forever” Remix accrues 50 Million authentic views on YouTube!

The music video for the Gyakie’s “Forever” remix has now hit an impressive 50 million views on YouTube, marking another significant achievement for the talented artist.

Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie continues to break barriers and reach new milestones in her flourishing career.

The “Forever” remix, which features Nigerian artist Omah Lay, has resonated with music lovers worldwide ever since its release, captivating audiences with its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics.

Gyakie’s enchanting vocals combined with Omah Lay’s magnetic presence have created an irresistible fusion that has garnered widespread acclaim in and beyond Ghana and Nigeria.

This latest accomplishment comes as no surprise, considering Gyakie’s remarkable journey over the past year.

Her rise to prominence has been marked by several notable achievements, including her involvement as the first Ghanaian in YouTube’s Black Voices program, a global initiative that celebrates Black culture and amplifies Black voices.

“I am grateful for the overwhelming love and support from my fans,” says Gyakie. “The success of the ‘Forever’ remix and the 50 million views milestone on YouTube are humbling and inspiring. I’m excited to continue sharing my music and connecting with people around the world.”

With her hardwork, unique sound, and dedication to her craft, The Flip The Music artist has captured the hearts of millions, becoming a beacon of inspiration for many emerging acts and with her recent hint at putting out her debut album soon after two EPs, fans are eagerly waiting for more Gyakie

As Gyakie’s star continues to shine, fans eagerly await her future endeavors, knowing that she will undoubtedly bring more enchanting melodies and compelling storytelling to the world.

