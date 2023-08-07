Pat Thomas convenes Akufo Addo, other bigwigs for historic Highlife Concert!

Legendary Highlife act, Pat Thomas, on Founders Day, hosted a musical concert at the Accra International Conference Centre to celebrate his over 50 years in the Ghanaian music career.

In attendance was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who praised the living legend for his contribution to the growth of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

The event also served as a fund-raiser for his School of Music, Arts and Culture project in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at the concert, President Akufo-Addo eulogised the legendary Ghanaian musician as one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, having graced some of the biggest music stages around the world.

“It is with great pleasure that I join you today, Founders’ Day, to celebrate the illustrious legacy of one of Ghana’s most remarkable musicians, Pat Thomas.

“Music plays an important part of our lives in Ghana. It is personal and national. I love music, especially highlife music, and at every chance I would listen and dance to the likes of Pat Thomas, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, and CK Mann, among others.

“Music has made Ghana famous, and the contribution of Ghanaian music producers in the industry also deserves commendation,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo noted that Pat Thomas’ music transcended borders and that he had taken Ghanaian music very far, having played shows in Germany, France, Spain, Finland, Australia, Macedonia, and Cape Verde, among others.

“Today, we gather not only to celebrate his incredible musical journey, but also to appreciate the rich cultural heritage that his music embodies. His talent, dedication, and passion for music has united people from diverse backgrounds, and I am proud to call Pat Thomas a fellow Ghanaian,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The night of pure highlife music witnessed a memorable performance by the 76-year-old Pat Thomas, who was supported by some great highlife musicians, including Nat Brew, Kwabena Kwabena, KK Fosu, Okyeame Kwame, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Nana Agyemang, Bessa Simons, and Kofi Nti.

The event was graced by some high-level personalities, including former President John Agyekum Kufour, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Boxing legend Azumah Nelson, NPP Flagbearer Hopeful, and Alan John Kyerematen.

