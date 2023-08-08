fbpx
Top Stories

All about RonnieIsEverywhere’s viral encounter with Sonnie Badu in Church!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
All about RonnieIsEverywhere's viral encounter with Sonnie Badu in Church!
Photo Credit: Rockhill

Atlanta-based Ghanaian Gospel A-lister & head pastor of RockHill Church, Dr. Sonnie Badu has prophesied to famous blogger, Ronnieiseverywhere (Aaron Safohene Afful) after he visited during a church service.

During a vibrant church service at the Rockhill Church in Atlanta, USA, Badu prophetically declared that the blogger is destined for a life of wealth and prosperity, not solely from his successful blogging endeavors but from the lucrative realm of real estate.

As Badu laid his hands upon him, the atmosphere filled with divine energy, and the blogger was overcome with calmness.

In a heartfelt prophetic utterance, the pastor revealed that the blogger’s passion for blogging was only the beginning of his journey toward affluence. Real estate investments were destined to pave the way for an abundance of riches beyond his wildest dreams.

I release wealth, I soak and divine your feet and release you into the globe, may you represent Africa and may you represent your country, you will travel all around Europe, negotiating in high-profile meetings. What your father never had, what your grandfather never had you shall receive.”

But Badu’s prophetic message did not stop there. Directed by the Holy Spirit, he prayed for the blogger’s long life and protection from any wicked forces. This divine shield was a safeguard against potential adversaries and obstacles that might arise on the path to success.

You shall have a long and prosperous life,” the pastor declared, amidst an outpouring of “Amens” from the congregation. “Any attempts from your enemies to bring harm or hinder your progress shall be in vain. The divine forces are with you, shielding you from harm’s way.”

Furthermore, the pastor prophesied that before the year’s end, the blogger would encounter three extraordinary individuals – a white woman and two white males. These encounters, he said, would be significant, as they would recognize the blogger as their own, welcoming him into their lives as a son.

The significance of this prophecy left the blogger in a state of both wonder and anticipation. With newfound hope and faith, he sets forth on a path that transcends the confines of his blogging world, eagerly awaiting the fulfillment of the divine promises spoken over his life.

The encounter between Sonnie Badu and Ronnieiseverywhere has set in motion a remarkable journey towards a future filled with prosperity and divine blessings.

In the days and months ahead, the fulfillment of these prophecies remains eagerly anticipated, and the world watches as Ronnieiseverywhere’s destiny unfolds in extraordinary ways.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sonnie Badu hosts Bishop Tudor Bismark to an unforgettable night at RockHill Church!

Sonnie Badu hosts Bishop Tudor Bismark to an unforgettable night at RockHill Church!

10th April 2022
Sonnie Badu shames recent trolls with a lifetime achievement award from Joe Biden!

Sonnie Badu receives lifetime achievement award from Joe Biden!

6th September 2021
Big God! Kofi Owusu Peprah details how he landed another hit single!

Big God! Kofi Owusu Peprah details how he landed another hit single!

27th April 2021
Sonnie Badu harnesses media spotlight to raise funds for multiple sclerosis patient

Sonnie Badu harnesses media spotlight to raise funds for multiple sclerosis patient

13th April 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker