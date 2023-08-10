Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: ‘You Make Him Feel Big’

Award-winning Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has cautioned against comparing him to rapper Sarkodie because it tends to make the latter feel big.

Shatta Wale was commenting on Ola Michael’s comments on United Showbiz last weekend.

According to Shatta Wale, Ola Michael could have made his comparison with Samini, who he thinks is at his level, instead of Sarkodie.

Explaining his point, Shatta stated that when his music was making headlines in Ghana with his hit song “Bandana, there was no Sarkodie nor Stonebwoy.

“The moment you compare me to Sarkodie then you make him feel big. When I talk to him, he wants to rub shoulders with me. Where I have been, you (Sarkodie) has never been there before.

You people make it seem like Sarkodie is bigger than me. He can never be bigger than me in his life.

“Some parents have first born and second born. The second born can never be bigger than the firstborn. It can never happen.

I am not saying Sarkodie isn’t successful but the mindset I have, he doesn’t have it. He is doing his own stuff,” he said while speaking in an interview on Empire FM.

