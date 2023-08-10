fbpx
Top Stories

Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: ‘You Make Him Feel Big’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 47 mins ago
Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: 'You Make Him Feel Big'
Photo Credit: Sark/Shatta-twitter

Award-winning Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has cautioned against comparing him to rapper Sarkodie because it tends to make the latter feel big.

Shatta Wale was commenting on Ola Michael’s comments on United Showbiz last weekend.

According to Shatta Wale, Ola Michael could have made his comparison with Samini, who he thinks is at his level, instead of Sarkodie.

Explaining his point, Shatta stated that when his music was making headlines in Ghana with his hit song “Bandana, there was no Sarkodie nor Stonebwoy.

“The moment you compare me to Sarkodie then you make him feel big. When I talk to him, he wants to rub shoulders with me. Where I have been, you (Sarkodie) has never been there before.

You people make it seem like Sarkodie is bigger than me. He can never be bigger than me in his life.

“Some parents have first born and second born. The second born can never be bigger than the firstborn. It can never happen.

I am not saying Sarkodie isn’t successful but the mindset I have, he doesn’t have it. He is doing his own stuff,” he said while speaking in an interview on Empire FM.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 47 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Pappy Kojo Debuts Live Performance of Sarkodie's 'Try Me'

Pappy Kojo Debuts Live Performance of Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’

3 weeks ago
Sonnie Badu to feature Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale on upcoming projects?

Sonnie Badu to feature Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale on upcoming projects?

4 weeks ago
Strongman confirms enjoying music money after leaving Sarkodie's 'SarkCess' Label!

Strongman confirms enjoying music money after leaving Sarkodie’s ‘SarkCess’ Label!

4 weeks ago
Kwame Sefa Kayi Sends Sarkodie a Special Birthday Message: Be a Good Boy, No More Diss Tracks! Sarkodie reacts!

Kwame Sefa Kayi Sends Sarkodie a Special Birthday Message: Be a Good Boy, No More Diss Tracks! Sarkodie reacts!

11th July 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker