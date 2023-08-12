Anka mɛyɛ dɛn! NGMA New Artiste, Adom Kiki inserts latest single

Sensational gospel artiste and gifted instrumentalist, Adom Kiki, has released another soul inspiring gospel single, “Anka mɛyɛ dɛn” that will afford believers an avenue through which people can be more grateful to God, in addition to encouraging themselves even in difficult times.

“Anka mɛyɛ dɛn” is a slow paced rhythmic song recorded live during The worshippers’ heart concert, an Adom Kiki Outreach Ministries annual concert. “This song is one of the songs that l wrote around 2008 when l was a student at KNUST, studying for my first degree”, Adom Kiki.

Anka mɛyɛ dɛn was released on Friday, 11th August, 2023 on all social media platforms and digital stores.

When asked on the expectations from this song, the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards new artiste of the year said he expects souls to be inspired from listening to this track.

He further reiterated that the use of the first person singular, “I” or “me” in the song, makes the song a personal experience song, hence, an opportunity to be personally appreciative to God.

Adom Kiki has been a worship leader and keyboard player at CCC, Ayigya Kumasi for over two decades.

The Adom Kiki Outreach Ministries head, says his ministry is ready for invitations, collaborations and anything meant to project Christ. Adom Kiki has other powerful singles and can be followed on all social media platforms.

