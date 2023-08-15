fbpx
Musical Legacy in Focus: Hammer Nti’s Vision of Electronic Logging for Okraku Mantey

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Photo Credit: Hammer Nti/ Mark Okraku - twitter

Former showbiz heavyweight and cherished entertainment host, Hammer Nti, has offered counsel to Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, urging him to establish a lasting musical legacy for Ghanaian artists, drawing from his significant industry experience.

The host of ‘Hammer-Time’ on Kumasi-based Pure FM in a conversation on the show with Agiecoat, an executive music producer, intimated that most musicians in the country, especially, the past ones have been left impoverished because there are no effective systems put in place in the music industry for them to enjoy royalties from their hard work.

Hammer explained that Mark Okraku Mantey is in the position to institute and adopt an electronic logging system for the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) to make the distribution of royalties among musicians accurate.

Hammer who has been passionate about musicians’ welfare in the country for a considerable number of years and has been resourcing a number of them to sustain their livelihoods expressed that, he will be disappointed if Mark Okraku Mantey leaves office without leaving an impactful legacy for musicians.

“Let me say this, Mark is a friend but he has to do this. It should be his legacy to us all if he is unable to do anything for the industry.

He should make sure that a logging system is created to reflect good and positive royalties for musicians in Ghana. He can do it unless he wants to tell us it isn’t under his purview.

This he should consider being part of his legacy he wants to leave if he so does”, a Hammer noted as part of his extensive conversation on the matter.

Background

The present GHAMRO currently uses a fixed price quote system to collect royalties on behalf of the right owners creating disparities and meager distribution of royalties to musicians in Ghana.

Having an electronic logging system will effectively aid in the proper allocation of royalties on behalf of music rights owners based on airplay.

Globally where logging systems are used in the music industry, artistes works are monitored separately with individuals who performed better in terms of airplay than others enjoying greater royalties and revenue streams.

