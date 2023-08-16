Scrach Fyah’s latest statement sparks speculation: Is the beef still on?

Rapper Scrach Fyah, has come forward to address the ongoing lyrical feud with fellow artist Eno Barony.

While the artist has expressed an openness to reconciliation and harmony, he asserts that the lyrical beef between them remains intact.

The statement by Scratch Fyah who was formally called Baby Scrach aka Agona Queenmother comes as a shock to fans and the music industry alike, as the two artists have been embroiled in a battle of words that has captivated audiences for some time.

The lyrical feud, characterized by fiery diss tracks and intense wordplay, has showcased the artists’ creativity and lyrical prowess.

However, in a recent interview on Kasahare level on Adom FM with Don Itchy, Scrach Fyah stated, “We are cool on a personal level, but when it comes to the music, our lyrical beef still stands. It’s all part of the hip-hop culture and artistry. This isn’t about personal animosity; it’s about pushing the boundaries of our craft.”

Scrach Fyah’s perspective on the situation introduces a nuanced layer to the ongoing saga.

Eno Barony has yet to respond to Scrach Fyah’s statement, leaving anticipation in the air as to how she will react to this revelation.

Born Belinda Kyeiwaa Asomani, Scrach Fyah has unveiled her latest comeback track titled ‘Outside’, featuring Kojo Nitro marking what she describes as the dawn of a fresh chapter in her musical journey.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic