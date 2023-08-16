Stonebwoy Responds to Robbery Reports: Safe and Sound in Atlanta!

Renowned Reggae/Dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, has responded to reports of an armed robbery incident in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

On the evening of Tuesday, August 15, news of the robbery, purportedly started by blogger GhHyper, made rounds on social media, causing fear and panic amongst his fans.

According to the reports, Stonebwoy had visited the Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in Atlanta, Georgia, but was however, robbed at gunpoint.

Hours after the reports went viral, the “Therapy” hitmaker made a post on his official Twitter handle stating that he was safe and sound.

“Very Safe and Sound!” the account tweeted. While promoting the Atlanta leg of his tour,

Does stonebwoy has conscience at all cus how can you pay bloggers to peddle lies about you been robbed 😳



Now shopping at Ice box is an achievement for Def Jam signee whiles your mates on same huge labels are selling out big venue. So Pathetic 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/XMrWOY8ZC9 — Webkid_Afrika (@WebkidAfrika) August 16, 2023

“ATL Let’s Meet Tomorrow at The@masquerade_atl 7pm. Tickets http://bio.to/stonebwoy”

🚨ICYMI🇬🇭🎶: Robbery incident at gunpoint involving @stonebwoy at Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.



Here’s what we have gathered so far.



– Stonebwoy was indeed at the said store according to his official Snapchat. This seemingly looked like a courtesy… pic.twitter.com/o3jfoMx7ir — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) August 15, 2023

