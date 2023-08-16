fbpx
Stonebwoy Responds to Robbery Reports: Safe and Sound in Atlanta!

Stonebwoy Responds to Robbery Reports: Safe and Sound in Atlanta!
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy /twitter

Renowned Reggae/Dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, has responded to reports of an armed robbery incident in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

On the evening of Tuesday, August 15, news of the robbery, purportedly started by blogger GhHyper, made rounds on social media, causing fear and panic amongst his fans.

According to the reports, Stonebwoy had visited the Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in Atlanta, Georgia, but was however, robbed at gunpoint. 

Hours after the reports went viral, the “Therapy” hitmaker made a post on his official Twitter handle stating that he was safe and sound.

“Very Safe and Sound!” the account tweeted. While promoting the Atlanta leg of his tour, 

“ATL Let’s Meet Tomorrow at The@masquerade_atl 7pm. Tickets http://bio.to/stonebwoy”

