Kwame Soogud redefines Afrotrap with latest ‘Heartbreaks and Drugs’ Album

Kwame Soogud, the talented Ghanaian artist based in Italy, is set to captivate music lovers worldwide with his latest album, “Heartbreaks and Drugs.”

The album, which delves into Kwame’s personal journey of overcoming heartbreak and the temptations of substance abuse, is slated for release on August 15, 2023.

“Heartbreaks and Drugs” showcases Kwame Soogud’s unique fusion of Afrotrap and Trap music. With a distinctive mix of African accents, particularly Ghanaian Twi, and American English accents, Kwame brings a fresh vibrational sound that is unprecedented in the African music landscape.

Drawing inspiration from his own experiences, Kwame expresses his gratitude to God, his parents, and his close circle of friends, including Kra Kasa, Capokesh, Yjardi Superstar, Andy Pyper, and more, whose support played a pivotal role in the creation of this remarkable project.

The album comprises seven tracks, each a testament to Kwame’s resilience and determination. Notable collaborations include Capokesh on the track “Out of Space” and Marrk Da1st on “Cash App.” Standout tracks such as “Heartbreaks and Drugs” and “Son of El CHAPO” showcase Kwame’s lyrical prowess and heartfelt storytelling.

The album’s creation was marked by a bittersweet journey, as Kwame’s late cousin, Lawrence (Rastee), passed away during the recording process. This tragic event infused the project with a new energy, and Kwame believes his cousin’s spirit guides him on this monumental endeavor.

To accompany the album release, Kwame Soogud will be unveiling a promotional video for the tracks “Heartbreaks and Drugs” and “Son of El CHAPO,” providing a visual dimension to the powerful narratives within the songs.

Fans and music enthusiasts can catch Kwame Soogud live in action as he takes the stage at the Summer Afro Fest in Brescia, Italy, on August 19, 2023. This performance promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing Kwame’s electrifying stage presence and infectious energy.

“Heartbreaks and Drugs” will be available on all major digital platforms, ensuring that fans worldwide can enjoy Kwame’s transformative music. Additionally, physical formats such as CDs and vinyl will be made available for those who relish the tangible experience of owning a piece of this musical masterpiece.

Kwame Soogud urges music lovers to support his dream and join him on his mission to make Ghana and Africa great again. Together, we can inspire others to pursue their dreams, even when faced with heartbreak and adversity.

About Kwame Soogud:

Kwame Soogud is a Ghanaian artist based in Italy. With his unique blend of Afrotrap and Trap music, Kwame aims to create a new wave of sound that resonates with audiences worldwide.

His latest album, “Heartbreaks and Drugs,” explores personal struggles and triumphs, delivering a message of resilience and hope.

