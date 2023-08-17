fbpx
Top Stories

Tributes pour in for OJ Blaq

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 seconds ago
Tributes pour in for OJ Blaq
Tributes pour in for OJ Blaq

Rap artiste OJ Blaq has died at the age of 40. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed yet.

OJ Blaq began his music career in 2009 with the release of his debut single, “Chale Wote.” He went on to release several other popular songs, including “Target” and “Me Wo Mmaa.”

In 2016, OJ Blaq was diagnosed with kidney disease to which, he made a full recovery in 2017. After his recovery, he switched to being a gospel artist.

OJ Blaq was the first artist to record with Lynx Entertainment, one of Ghana’s leading record labels. He was also a successful actor, appearing in Sun City.

The news of OJ Blaq’s death has been met with widespread sadness and grief. Fans and friends have taken to social media to express their condolences.

OJ Blaq’s legacy will live on through his music and his work in the community.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 32: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker