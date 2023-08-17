Tributes pour in for OJ Blaq

Rap artiste OJ Blaq has died at the age of 40. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed yet.

OJ Blaq began his music career in 2009 with the release of his debut single, “Chale Wote.” He went on to release several other popular songs, including “Target” and “Me Wo Mmaa.”

In 2016, OJ Blaq was diagnosed with kidney disease to which, he made a full recovery in 2017. After his recovery, he switched to being a gospel artist.

OJ Blaq was the first artist to record with Lynx Entertainment, one of Ghana’s leading record labels. He was also a successful actor, appearing in Sun City.

The news of OJ Blaq’s death has been met with widespread sadness and grief. Fans and friends have taken to social media to express their condolences.

R.I.P. to the first musician to ever walk into the Lynx Studio to record his music. U will always be remembered for ur kind heart and ur ability to put a smile on so many faces.



Condolences and best wishes to your family. U will be missed OJ Blaq 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6KOJxPHV0B — Lynx Entertainment (@LynxGhana) August 17, 2023

Rest well King OJ BLAQ pic.twitter.com/DaUb6GOqoS — GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) August 17, 2023

OJ Blaq’s legacy will live on through his music and his work in the community.

