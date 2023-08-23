Praye Tietia and Selorm Galley Welcome Twins After 8 Years of Marriage: Exclusive News!

After 8 years of marriage, Ghanaian musician Praye Tietia, of the now defunct group, Praye, has allegedly welcomed a set of twins with wife, actress and TV host Selorm Galley, a.k.a Selly Galley.

The news was revealed by Snapchat gossip blogger Sel The Bomb, who shared that the couple became parents to twins a few weeks ago in the United States.

“After 8 years of marriage, Praye Tietia and actress Selley Galley have welcomed their first children together. Sel The Bomb has been reliably informed that the wife of the musician welcomed twins a few weeks ago in the U.S” the gossip blogger wrote.

Selly Galley reportedly welcome twins with Praye Tietia after 8 years of marriage pic.twitter.com/jyRaAY6z6Z — Caleb Yeslord ⚡ (@CalebYeslord) August 23, 2023

Although the couple has not yet confirmed the news publicly, well wishes are pouring in for them.

The two tied the knot in September 2015 and have faced many ups and downs together.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic