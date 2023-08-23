Watch Sarkodie Rock the Stage at Grammy Global Spin with ‘Labadi’

Sarkodie, the acclaimed Ghanaian rapper, captivated the audience at the Grammy’s Global Spin event with a remarkable performance of “Labadi,” featuring King Promise, leaving an indelible mark.

The Grammy Global Spin event is a digital performance series conducted in partnership with the GRAMMY Museum. It celebrates the rich diversity of international music and the talents of global artists.

The primary goal of this series is to showcase a wide range of musical sounds from around the world and provide a platform for these artists to share their music with a worldwide audience.

🚨ICYMI🇬🇭🎶: @sarkodie's live performance of his hit single, "Labadi" ft. @IamKingPromise gets a feature on the @RecordingAcad(Grammys) #GlobalSpin.



The Global Spin at the Grammys is a digital performance series held in conjunction with the GRAMMY Museum that celebrates global

Sarkodie’s performance of “Labadi” stands as a compelling testament to the universal appeal of Ghanaian music transcending geographical confines.

The song tells a vibrant story of love and culture, set against the backdrop of Labadi Beach in Accra, Ghana—a place where life’s joys and struggles intertwine seamlessly.

Sarkodie is currently on his Jamz World Tour, thrilling fans across the globe. Most recently, his tour made a stop in Minnesota, where fans were treated to a truly electrifying experience.

