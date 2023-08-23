fbpx
Watch Sarkodie Rock the Stage at Grammy Global Spin with ‘Labadi’

Photo Credit: Grammy

Sarkodie, the acclaimed Ghanaian rapper, captivated the audience at the Grammy’s Global Spin event with a remarkable performance of “Labadi,” featuring King Promise, leaving an indelible mark.

The Grammy Global Spin event is a digital performance series conducted in partnership with the GRAMMY Museum. It celebrates the rich diversity of international music and the talents of global artists.

The primary goal of this series is to showcase a wide range of musical sounds from around the world and provide a platform for these artists to share their music with a worldwide audience.

Sarkodie’s performance of “Labadi” stands as a compelling testament to the universal appeal of Ghanaian music transcending geographical confines.

The song tells a vibrant story of love and culture, set against the backdrop of Labadi Beach in Accra, Ghana—a place where life’s joys and struggles intertwine seamlessly.

Sarkodie is currently on his Jamz World Tour, thrilling fans across the globe. Most recently, his tour made a stop in Minnesota, where fans were treated to a truly electrifying experience.

