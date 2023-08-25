LALI onthisone and BXLLY Release Mesmerizing new song ‘Sumorlor’

New artist LALI onthisone has released his second single of the year, a collaboration with BXLLY titled “Sumorlor.”

The song is a mesmerizing blend of Pidgin and Ga languages, and tells the story of a passionate suitor yearning for a chance to win the heart of the one they love.

The song opens with a catchy pre-hook that sets the tone for the rest of the track. LALI onthisone then takes the lead, delivering a soulful verse that expresses his love and affection for his crush.

BXLLY then comes in with a scintillating verse of his own, adding even more energy to the track.

The production of “Sumorlor” is top-notch, with Sosawavegod creating a soundscape that is both atmospheric and danceable. The song is sure to get listeners moving, while also touching their hearts.

“Sumorlor” is a must-listen for fans and is a beautifully crafted song that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic