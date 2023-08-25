fbpx
LALI onthisone and BXLLY Release Mesmerizing new song ‘Sumorlor’

LALI onthisone and BXLLY Release Mesmerizing new song 'Sumorlor'
Photo Credit: LALI onthisone

New artist LALI onthisone has released his second single of the year, a collaboration with BXLLY titled “Sumorlor.”

The song is a mesmerizing blend of Pidgin and Ga languages, and tells the story of a passionate suitor yearning for a chance to win the heart of the one they love.

The song opens with a catchy pre-hook that sets the tone for the rest of the track. LALI onthisone then takes the lead, delivering a soulful verse that expresses his love and affection for his crush.

BXLLY then comes in with a scintillating verse of his own, adding even more energy to the track.

The production of “Sumorlor” is top-notch, with Sosawavegod creating a soundscape that is both atmospheric and danceable. The song is sure to get listeners moving, while also touching their hearts.

“Sumorlor” is a must-listen for fans and is a beautifully crafted song that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

