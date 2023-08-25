Shatta Wale’s Vision for Ghana Music: Competent Leadership for Progress, Asake’s Influence Noted

Shatta Wale has emphasized the need for competent and educated leaders in the Ghanaian music industry to drive transformation, admitting no Ghanaian act matches Nigeria’s Asake.

According to Shatta Wale, he believes finding people with the right qualifications in the music business will go a long way to rebuilding the industry.

Speaking in a recent Twitter space hosted by news anchor, Serwaa Amihere, Shatta expressed that in order for the industry to see any growth, there should be the right people leading the music discourse.

“Are we ready as an industry to find people to be on spaces, radio stations, TV stations, properly with qualifications? People that we know that they’re not coming out of pain to come and talk pain.

“Are we ready to fish out those people? Otherwise, then like I’m saying, we’ll have to look for our young graduates from these schools and start teaching them industry courses,” he said.

The “On God” hitmaker proposed training programmes for stakeholders in the music and entertainment industries so they can represent the interests of industry participants and draw in the much-needed capital and creativity.

“Those are the things that we need to do to even tell government that we need a school where we can train people to run our spaces for us. Because Austine, to be frankly speaking, you see where Serwaa is sitting, she’s qualified to be there, why?

Because she has gone to school for it. You see where Kwame Sefa Kayi is sitting, he’s supposed to be there because he has done courses for what he’s doing.

“But these people we don’t know their qualifications. So before we can change this thing, it has to come with a whole orientation of people.

Like the way we treat government, we have the power to change the people sitting there. We are the people, we have the power,” he added.

Furthermore, the Popular Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste, has recently opined that Nigerian singer, Asake, is bigger and successful than all the musicians in Ghana, including him.

In a conversation with Serwaa Amihere on X-Space last Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker indicated that, Asake who is known for his hit songs such as; Lonely at the top, Amapiano, Bandana amongst several others, has become relevant globally because he ‘listens’ to Olamide, who is the YBNL label boss, a label the Nigerian crooner is signed unto.

In the words of the controversial crooner, “No Ghanaian artiste has even made it like Asaake. Don’t even bring up the Asake point. Not even me [Shatta Wale], nobody, so don’t even bring that. Don’t bring the Asake name.”

Shatta’s comment, has sparked heated debates and conversations in the Ghanaian music fraternity, with some fans disagreeing with him.

