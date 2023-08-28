fbpx
Lil Win Drops Latest Appreciation Song dubbed 'Yeda Moase' Ft. Guru NKZ

Lil Win Drops Latest Appreciation Song dubbed 'Yeda Moase' Ft. Guru NKZ
Photo Credit: Weezy Empire

After a successful movie premiere of his latest movie, Mr President, actor cum musician Kwadwo NKANSAH Lil Win drops an appreciation song.

He titles this one “Yeda Moase” which translates to English as “Thank You”

Lil Win featured multiple hitmaker, Guru NKZ on this Ball J produced song 

Check out song from below 

