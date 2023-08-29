Ras Patua’s “Make Money” Crowned Most Popular Song at GSSM SRC Dinner and Awards Night

Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping recently witnessed a night of glitz, glamour, and celebration at its maiden edition of the SRC Dinner and Awards Night where Ras Patua’s “Make Money” was crowned the “Most Popular Song of the Year.”

Amidst the dazzling stars of the institution, one star shone the brightest that evening.

“Make Money” is more than just a song; it’s an anthem of success, determination, and unwavering ambition. Ras Patua’s lyrical prowess and captivating melodies have taken the campus by storm, making it the undisputed favorite among students and staff alike.

The infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics resonate with the dreams and aspirations of the entire school community and his home region.

The victory at the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping SRC Dinner and Awards Night is a testament to Ras Patua’s talent and the impact of his music on the campus. With “Make Money,” he has not only entertained but also inspired countless individuals to strive for greatness and achieve their dreams.

Ras Patua is not just an artist; he’s a rising star who has captured the hearts of the youth. His music transcends boundaries, connecting with people from all walks of life. This recognition as the “Most Popular Song of the Year” is just the beginning of what promises to be an illustrious career.

The Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping SRC Dinner and Awards Night was not only a celebration of Ras Patua but also a showcase of the incredible talent that resides within the institution. It’s a reminder that when given the platform and support, students can achieve remarkable feats in various fields, including music.

As we celebrate Ras Patua’s incredible achievement, let’s also celebrate the power of music to inspire and unite us. “Make Money” is more than just a song; it’s a symbol of hope, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of success.

Congratulations to Ras Patua for winning the “Most Popular Song of the Year” at the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping SRC Dinner and Awards Night. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented artist, and we look forward to more music that moves our hearts and souls.

In the words of Ras Patua, “Let’s make money and make our dreams come true!”

