E.L Set to Drop Compelling 7-track EP “The Teacher” | Pre-save Now!

Ghanaian rapper and music sensation E.L has announced his upcoming 7-track EP titled “The Teacher.”

The EP, “The Teacher,” is shaping up to be a compelling addition to E.L’s discography, with a tracklist that includes the already-released hits “Chop Life” and “Soba.”

The news comes on the heels of his recent release, “Soba,” and is set to drop on September 8th, 2023. The award-winning rapper took to social media to announce the project, generating buzz and anticipation among his dedicated fan base.

One of the highlights of “The Teacher” EP is the collaboration with Dope Nation, with whom E.L has previously worked on “Ayeyi” and “Nobody,” among others.

This EP marks E.L’s first major release since his 2021 Bar 6. It also demonstrates his commitment to release more music, a promise he made to fans upon his reemergence in April 2023.

E.L also teased a live show at the Zen Gardens in Labone to celebrate the release of his first EP in a long time.

As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to a body of work that showcases E.L’s musical evolution and storytelling prowess.

With the inclusion of “Chop Life,” “Soba,” and the promise of exciting collaborations, “The Teacher” is poised to make its mark as a standout release in 2023.

ABOUT E.L

Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L, is a multiple award-winning rapper, singer, producer, and sound engineer known for bringing contemporary Ghanaian music to the forefront of African culture.

He also made a name as the pioneer of the Azonto genre, which took Ghana by storm in the early 2010s.

In his 15-year career, the rapper has churned out many hit songs and won several awards, including “Artist of the Year” at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards. An energetic and stellar performer, E.L also toured with legendary American singer Lauryn Hill.

Pre-save “The Teacher” on your preferred streaming platform.

Follow E.L on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook for more updates.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic