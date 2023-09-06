Some bullet wounds are stray bullets! – Hajia4Reall hints in latest IG post amidst ongoing legal battle

Embattled Ghanaian socialite & artiste, Hajia4Reall, a.k.a Mona Montrage Faiz, has recently surfaced on social media, making a seldom-seen appearance.

Hajia4Reall was very confident that she will remain victorious in her ongoing legal battle in the US.

In an Instagram post today, September 5, the socialite turned musician, who was extradited from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam in May this year expressed lots of optimism about the ongoing legal battle.

She wrote, “Not every bullet wound is from the battle field, some bullet wounds are stray bullets. My current life story… I will be vindicated when all is said and done. It’s only a matter of time and the light of truth will outshine the darkness.”

The social media influencer whose Instagram account was among the top 10 most followed in Ghana was arrested on November 10, 2022, in the UK for her involvement in her involvement in what was speculated to be online fraud at the time.

However, she was later extradited from the United Kingdom to the US in May for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam, US federal prosecutors had said on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Hajia 4Reall was later charged with wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.

