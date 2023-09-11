Bullgod Exposes Truth: Viral Image of Hajia4reall’s ‘fraud Victim’ Was Actually Her Father

Entertainment commentator, Bullgod, has revealed that a specific image initially circulated as one of Hajia4Reall’s fraud victims had, in fact, been a picture of her biological father.

He revealed this while slamming Ghanaians for being quick to condemn people whenever they fall into trouble.

Bullgod, who had a lengthy conversation with Hajia4Reall recently in the U.S., said several lies have been peddled against her, and at the right time the truth will prevail.

“One of the viral pictures of her supposed victims was her father and that proves that cyberbullying is real. People should take their time if issues of this sort happen because nothing tells the truth than time. Don’t condemn people when they are in certain situations or whatever is being leveled against them is the truth. Let’s take out time.

“For a woman, she is taking it cool. God should be with her, when I visit the States again, I will see her. I visited her earlier and she is doing very well. We spoke at length. Her aunt even cooked for us,” Bullgod expressed during the United Showbiz.

Sharing his thoughts on Hajia4Reall’s decision to ‘speak out’, and probably name the perpetrators of the crime she has been accused of, Bullgod said;

“She should speak. if that is what will set her free. Everyone is saying what they like and she hasn’t yet spoken her truth. If she is listening to me, she should speak up. I think it is a good move because she is very important to some of us. if it is what will set her at ease and at peace, she should speak. She shouldn’t allow anybody to intimidate her.”

Earlier, Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, shared some cryptic messages on social media prior to her next court appearance on September 23, 2023.

A disturbed Hajia4Reall, who is currently in the United States facing trial in a romance scam case, has said the time to ‘speak out’ is due.

In a series of posts captured on Snapchat, the socialite, in what appears she was thinking aloud wrote:

“It always seems impossible until it is done hmm. If I start talking… At the right time, I will talk! Enough is enough!”

Shortly after she took to social media again to state that she is suffering from the implications of other people’s actions.

“Not every bullet wound is from the battlefield, some bullet wounds are stray bullets. My current life story.“I will be vindicated when all is said and done. It’s only a matter of time and the light of truth will outshine the darkness,” she wrote.

Hajia4Reall’s jail term will be reduced, some charges will be withdrawn if she names the big fishes in the enterprise

Earlier, a US-based Ghanaian prosecutor, lawyer Ebenezer ApiaAgyei, explained that if Mona4Reall names her aiders and abettors, her jail term will be eased.

Mona has been slapped with seven charges including felony, fraud, theft, and money laundering, conspiracy to wire fraud among others.

But Mr. AppiahAgyei has insisted that she might serve a maximum of 10 years out of the imminent ’95-year’ jail term if she cooperates with the federal government.

According to the prosecutor, when Mona decides to cooperate with the federal government and the US attorney general, some of her charges might even be withdrawn.

0 seconds of 1 minute, 42 secondsVolume 90%

Background

Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall/ Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.

According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.

The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic