Wendy Shay expected to make full recovery after accident – Rufftown

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has survived a fatal accident and is currently in a stable condition.

The accident occurred on Sunday, September 10, around 12 midnight at the ACP Kwabenya high road when a tipper truck hit her car from the back.

Wendy Shay was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she received prompt medical attention.

According to the latest medical reports, Shay is expected to make a full recovery. Her record label, Rufftown Records, and her family have thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

They have also requested that fans continue to pray for Shay during her recovery.

The accident is a reminder of the dangers of road traffic accidents. It is important to always be aware of your surroundings when driving and to obey the rules of the road.

We wish Wendy Shay a speedy recovery.

