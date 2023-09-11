fbpx
Top Stories

Wendy Shay expected to make full recovery after accident – Rufftown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Wendy Shay shows love for her motherland despite economic 'Heat'!
Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Twitter

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has survived a fatal accident and is currently in a stable condition.

The accident occurred on Sunday, September 10, around 12 midnight at the ACP Kwabenya high road when a tipper truck hit her car from the back.

Wendy Shay was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she received prompt medical attention.

According to the latest medical reports, Shay is expected to make a full recovery. Her record label, Rufftown Records, and her family have thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

They have also requested that fans continue to pray for Shay during her recovery.

The accident is a reminder of the dangers of road traffic accidents. It is important to always be aware of your surroundings when driving and to obey the rules of the road.

We wish Wendy Shay a speedy recovery.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Don't Judge Me by Eno Barony feat. Dee Wills

2022 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

27th November 2022
Don't Judge Me by Eno Barony feat. Dee Wills

2022 Week 46: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th November 2022
Ghana Wake Up! Don't sleep on Wendy Shay's epic 'Enigma' EP!

Ghana Wake Up! Don’t sleep on Wendy Shay’s epic ‘Enigma’ EP!

14th November 2022
Single by Kuami Eugene

2022 Week 45: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

13th November 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker