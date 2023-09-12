B4bonah Opens Up About His Journey Away from the Spotlight and Personal Growth

Frederick Amoako Bonah, the Ghanaian rapper and musician professionally recognized as B4Bonah, has shared insights into his period of stepping away from the spotlight and the personal journey he underwent during that time.

It can be recalled that after hits such as ‘Dear God’ and ‘Work’ in 2020, the fast-rising star suddenly took a break from the music space, leaving fans and the public confused.

Back in public, however, B4Bonah explained that he was experiencing dark days, which was why he went off the public space.

Speaking on MX24 TV on September 10, he added that he felt saddened by the fact that very few people checked up on him when he was experiencing his issues.

“Not too many people came around when I was quiet, It’s sad but it’s also a blessing because then you know who is rocking with you and who is not,” he recalled.

He added that he is going to be more cautious henceforth, stating that he will be more secluded and will refrain from any wild behaviors.

“Safe, I’m trying to be safe, because back in the day, all guards were down, and, I was having fun. but now, I’m being safe. It’s not hate or anything, but I just respect everybody and I’m just staying out of the way,” he added.

He further praised industry expert Mistermeister for checking up on him during his hiatus from the public.

“Meister actually brought me out, he came to my house, which is special and I rate him for that, any day,” he said.

