Checkout Reggie Zippy’s new white girlfriend barely weeks after divorce with Ghanaian wife!

Ace artiste, Reggie Zippy, who is one-half of the music duo ‘Reggie & Bollie,’ has entered into a new relationship shortly after his divorce from his previous wife.

Reggie Zippy shows off new woman few weeks after wife divorced him; says ‘time no dey’

Reggie has been making tons of posts about how happy he currently is to single and about finding women who are just happy to be with him.

The Ghanaian UK-based musician announced few weeks ago that his marriage of 15 years had crashed.

Taking to social media, the member of the X Factor famous Reggie N Bollie music group, said he has been a foolish father and husband.

“I just want to KEEP this SIMPLE and STRAIGHT to my point so kindly bare with me. AS OF FRIDAY 11th AUGUST 2023 at 12:00noon, I AM NO LONGER A MARRIED MAN after 15 years of being extremely irresponsible and wicked towards my children and their mother and I apologise to them for my unacceptable behaviour as a VERY FOOLISH FATHER AND HUSBAND, It was all my fault, I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER INSTEAD OF CARING FOR MY CHILDREN OR FAMILY. GOING FORWARD,” he said.

He continued that “ANY WOMAN YOU SEE ME WITH IS NOT A SIDE-CHICK OR MISTRESS. I AM NOW A SINGLE MAN WHO HAS HIS FREEDOM AND RIGHTS TO LIVE MY LIFE AND DATE ANY WOMAN I WANT TO, ESPECIALLY WHEN SHE LOVES ME AND TREATS ME WITH RESPECT AND GRATITUDE FOR THE LITTLE THINGS IN ANY BEAUTIFUL RELATIONSHIP.

After 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting and heartless FATHER OF 3 BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN, I have finally accepted that I REGGIE HALM IS SUCH A HORRIBLE HUMAN BEING WHO DOESN’T DESERVE TO EVER SEE OR SPEAK TO HIS CHILDREN BECAUSE I AM A VERY IRRESPONSIBLE MAN AND FATHER.

All I know is I love all 3 of my children whether I get to see them, talk to them or not, whether I am bad father, rich father, a poor father or a genuine kindhearted human being who sacrificed himself and dreams for them or not 🙏🏾. I am finally at peace and can clearly see where I went wrong or right and I am very happy to be embracing the NEXT CHAPTER OF MY BEAUTIFUL, EXCITING AND POSITIVE LIFE OF PEACE AND ADVENTURE.”

FINALLY!!! EVERY BAD RUMOURS YOU HEAR ABOUT ME, PLEASE DON’T EVEN BOTHER TO CALL OR ASK ME BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL TRUE BUT PLEASE, PLEASE AND PLEASE AGAIN, DO NOT EVER BELIEVE ANY GOOD THING YOU HEAR ABOUT ME CUZ I DON’T WANT YOU TO BE DISAPPOINTED.

However, after a few weeks of divorce, Zippy has taken to his social media platform to show off his new girlfriend with the claim that ‘time no dey’.

The member of the now defunct ‘Menn on Point’ in a recent post, shared a photo with a new ‘boo’ with a caption: “Time no dey for a single and ambitious good man with sweet love and happiness to share with the right woman who knows his worth and vice versa 🖤🤍❤️✌🏾.”

The singer has also been passing passive-aggressive jabs at his former wife.

Reggie Zippy recently announced his divorce from his wife and mother of his 3 kids, Edith Ward, after 15 years together.

