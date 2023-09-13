Experience the vocal synergy between Helen Yawson and Efe Grace on latest single; Can’t Live Without You

The latest Single by Helen Yawson ‘CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT YOU’ is a duet featuring the awesome voice of Efe Grace, a renowned Ghanaian gospel artist.

The song was written by Helen Yawson, a few years ago, but only just recorded recently. The Single was released on 16th of August 2023 and the captivating Music Video was released on 30th August.

CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT YOU’ is part of ‘The Acoustic Sessions’ where Helen Yawson unveils her most worshipful and soulful performances, stripped down to their purest essence.

Just using the voice and minimal instrumentation to get across, a message of unending devotion to God.

Lyrics by Helen Yawson

Arranged by Henry Dastomor and Helen Yawson

Audio Recording by Jerbette Productions (Ghana)

Mastering by Nathan ‘Florocka’ Akiremi (Nigeria)

Some other songs released this year by Helen Yawson are:

There Is No Other God (June 2023) and Jesus You’re My Everything (Feb 2023)

