Naf Kassi Set to Release Highly Anticipated Debut ‘Ahyasi’ EP

Talented Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Nafisatu Kassim, popularly known in the music scene as Naf Kassi, is set to release her much anticipated first studio album soon.

Naf Kassi released the arty album cover for her upcoming project, “Ahyasi” which means Beginning in English and just like the title implies, the singer appears to be taking us back to the beginning.

Having performed creditably in the Ghanaian music scene for three years, Naf Kassi is recognised as one of the talented young highlife acts who has been consistent in her musical career.

“This year (2023), the album is coming. I’m glad to inform you that, It’s like 90 percent done,” she revealed.

Naf Kassi said her fans should expect a great piece of musical work from her, adding that “these collections of songs are like your favourite playlist, now lets have fun.”

Naf Kassi joined the music industry in 2019 with her doubt single titled ‘Mane Me’, which she features her younger brother ‘Rocky Best’ on it.

Ever since she joined the local music scene, Naf Kassi has shared the stage with the likes of Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Naana Blu, Nero X, Dope Nation and a host of others.

In a facebook post, she wrote;

Announcing:

It’s Been A Journey and I want to say thanks to You all for the Love and support. You asked for it, and it’s Ready

Although details (track-list & release date) for the project is yet to be known, fans and music consumers are already anticipating the masterpiece.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic