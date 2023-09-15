fbpx
Kuami Eugene Surprises Fans with ‘Fate’ from Upcoming ‘Love and Chaos’ EP – Watch the Official Music Video Now!

2 hours ago
Kuami Eugene Surprises Fans with 'Fate' from Upcoming 'Love and Chaos' EP - Watch the Official Music Video Now!
Photo Credit: Lynx

Just a week following the announcement of the completion of his highly anticipated third studio album, Kuami Eugene surprises fans by dropping a track from the upcoming release.

The singer unveiled the new track ‘Fate’ (Black Panther) with an official music video on Thursday, September 14.

‘Fate’ is an emotional Afrobeats tune that has the artiste reflecting on life and its struggles but resolves to remain steadfast in his pursuit of victory.

The official music video for the song was shot and directed by Xbills Ebenezer and it features a number of abstract scenes laced with impassioned expressions.

‘Fate’ will serve as a curtain-raiser for the ‘Love & Chaos’ album expected in October this year.

Kuami Eugene had taken some time off the scene after losing his father, just a month after burying his grandmother in June.

The 2020 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ teased the forthcoming album in a car arson video on Friday, September 8, 2023.

