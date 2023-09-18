Watch Black Sherif shoot down soul-selling claims by fan amid envious Ellesse deal & global success – FULL VIDEO HERE

On the back of Black Sherif’s new partnership with Italian sportswear brand Ellesse, he has responded to a fan’s claim about selling his soul for success.

Ellesse officially revealed this news on September 12, through a video announcement, disclosing that Black Sherif will serve as the ambassador for its upcoming Santoria 2023 Men’s collection.

As part of this collaboration, the emerging Afrobeat sensation’s image and music will be integrated into Ellesse’s promotional campaigns and materials for the new collection.

Ellesse, with its establishment dating back to 1959, boasts a prestigious reputation for its timeless athletic apparel and its history of supporting prominent sports teams and athletes throughout the years.

This partnership is anticipated to offer substantial global exposure to Black Sherif’s brand.

Ellesse possesses extensive distribution networks and marketing reach across Europe and other regions, which, through this collaboration, is poised to enhance Black Sherif’s international profile significantly.

Furthermore, the Ghanaian superstar recently addressed a fan’s intriguing question during a live video session, where the fan asked if he had made a pact with the devil following his recent feats in the industry.

Black Sherif responded in a humorous manner to the genuinely curious fan.

He jokingly replied that if the fan knew where one could sell their soul, he might have already done so.

In a playful tone, he added, “You sell soul, Jon, who wants to sell your soul more than me? Do you even know where they sell souls?”

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has been making waves in the music industry.

He recently had a highly successful debut in New York City at Palladium Times Square, where hordes of enthusiastic fans gathered to witness the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year perform his hit songs and songs from his widely-shared album.

Despite the excitement and fan frenzy surrounding the event, some fans noticed peculiar imagery on the stage backdrop, which raised questions. The set featured a figure with human-like attributes, including horns and eerie red eyes.

This led to speculation and curiosity among Ghanaians, with some suggesting that Black Sherif may have joined a secretive organization or cult due to the imagery displayed during his concert.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic