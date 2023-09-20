Best Diaspora Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year: Danny Lampo is the winner!

Danny Lampo has added another feather to his cap by securing the “Best Diaspora Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year” at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards Europe.

This event, now in its second edition, unfolded in the vibrant city of Paris on the 16th of September, captivating audiences with its celebration of outstanding talents in the African music diaspora.

Danny Lampo, recognized for his captivating songs like “Paper,” “Ebony,” and the freshly unveiled album, “African Queen,” has been making waves in the global music scene.

His unique blend of reggae and dancehall has resonated with music enthusiasts worldwide, earning him a devoted fanbase.

The Ghana Music Awards Europe serves as a platform to honor and acknowledge the exceptional talents that have Ghanaian roots but have made significant strides on the international stage.

As Danny Lampo continues to evolve as an artiste, his win at the Ghana Music Awards Europe is a testament to his growing influence and prominence on the global music stage.

