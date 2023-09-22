Isap Music cries out to God in new song “Yesu Fr3wo”

Isap Music, a rising Hip-Life/Hip-Hop artist from Ghana, has released his newest song, “Yesu Fr3wo“.

The song features Lyrical Joe, Suuparstar TZ, and Siicie, and is a cry and call on God for divine intervention.

Isap Music sings the chorus in a way that reflects a praise session, drawing in the listener and resonating with his Ghanaian audience.

Suuparstar TZ and Siicie deliver catchy verses, while Lyrical Joe takes the song to a new level with his wordplay.

Isap Music

The chief theme of “Yesu Fr3wo” is accentuated in the line: “911 no fit save me Lord, so I go on my knees and I call on you.”

Isap Music is one of the exciting new voices in the music scene, and this new release is sure to please his fans.

