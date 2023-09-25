Fuse Odg Ignites the Night with Sensual Afrobeats Banger, '3eak A.m.' - Watch the Captivating Music Video Now!

Fuse ODG, internationally acclaimed and chart-topping afrobeats sensation, shows his versatility with this beautifully sensual and intoxicating afrobeats banger, 3eak a.m.

3eak a.m. is due to get all the girls whining their waistlines to the bass line on repWith sultry lyrics and infectious Afrobeats rhythms, 3eak a.m. paints a vivid picture of a night filled with romance and sensuality.

When all the restaurants are closed, with a little drink in his cup, Fuse ODG enjoys the dance of desire that is ignited by the irresistible whine of a woman’s waist.

Fuse ODG has consistently taken the music world by storm with his undeniable talent and global hits, but for the first time, fans will hear this musical sensation singing in a way that will leave them wondering what could possibly be next for FUSE ODG… An Album maybe?

3eak a.m. will be accompanied by a sexy, yet classy and visually captivating music video.

In line with the 3eak a.m. vibe, Fuse ODG will be giving the ladies the chance to get involved in the #WhineandDineChallenge on all social platforms.

