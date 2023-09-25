Ishmael Sowah Gives Unending Thanks in New Gospel Single; Shidaa Kpetenkple

Ishmael Sowah, hailing from the vibrant suburb of Teshie in Accra, Ghana, has just dropped his highly anticipated single, “Shidaa Kpetenkple,” which translates to “Unending Thanks” in the Ga dialect.

In the world of Ghanaian gospel music, a rising star is captivating hearts with his latest release.

This melodious offering serves as a poignant reminder for all believers to cherish life and acknowledge the boundless goodness of God.

Ishmael Sowah is quickly making a name for himself in the Ghanaian gospel scene, particularly for his unique ability to express his faith through the Ga dialect.

“Shidaa Kpetenkple” is now readily accessible on all major digital platforms for downloading and streaming, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the uplifting power of Ishmael’s music.

About Ishmael Sowah:

Meet Ishmael Adjetey Sowah, a proud Ga native from Teshie, Accra, Ghana. His burning passion to touch lives and lead souls to Christ led him to recognize his musical talent at a tender age.

Determined to nurture this divine gift, Ishmael embarked on a journey to become a blessing to the body of Christ through his music.

Ishmael’s ultimate goal is to witness lives transformed, inspired, and healed in the name of Jesus. His ministry has taken him to various corners of Ghana, where he fervently proclaims the Gospel of Christ.

Ishmael firmly believes that the gift bestowed upon him by God is meant to edify the kingdom, and he stands ready to enrich the body of Christ with his remarkable talents.

