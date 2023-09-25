Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, Pappy Kojo, Banzy Banero, Kofi Mole, other Artists that showed up on grounds for #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo!

One of the major headlines over the weekend was the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo which saw several artistes, both online & on ground, lend their voices to the cause.

The Twitter trend #OccupyJulorbiHouse surged as a prominent topic on the platform (now X) after peaceful protesters en route to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, were unlawfully apprehended and mistreated on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

A number of artistes had tweeted to express their support for the protests.

https://x.com/TheKennethDarko/status/1705966096795226462?s=20

Mostly, their tweets were calling for police to respect the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the constitution.

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protest by the Democracy Hub, is a group of young activists; who are marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.

https://x.com/OleleSalvador/status/1704844243213144187?s=20

The protest, organised by pressure group Democracy Hub proceeded on Thursday, September 21, despite an injunction from the Ghana Police.

The “Occupy Julorbi House” protest was scheduled to come off peacefully on Thursday, September 21, 2023. However, on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the Police filed an application to prohibit the demonstration.

https://x.com/kwawkese/status/1705573618392928664?s=20

This resulted in the illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.

Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.

https://x.com/tv3_ghana/status/1705585011020206123?s=20

The protests however carried on for 3 solid days at the main rendezvous point being the 37 lorry station where several hundreds of protestors converged including some stars such as M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Banzy Banero, Kwaw Kese who flew down from USA just for that, Kofi Mole, Pappy Kojo, among several others.

https://x.com/steve_hanke/status/1706119074781229077?s=20

