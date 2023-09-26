fbpx
Aligata App Brings Fun & Political Commentary Through Adowa Highlife on latest trending single; Ama Ghana

Photo Credit: Aligata App

Prolific, versatile and lyrical entertainer; ALIGATA APP  is one consistent artiste in the Ghanaian Reggae, Dancehall, Highlife and Afrobeats scene.

After making the whole country jam to his broken heart song ALOMO GYATA, Aligata App is once again making music lovers jam to his political views about Ghanaian leadership in the most fun ways you can ever think of.

Just some few 3 days ago, Aligata App aka Alomo Gyata dropped this fresh Ghanaian Adowa Highlife Music  titled “AMA GHANA”

Ama Ghana is:

– a  fun but a highly thought-provoking patriotic song which will make you think deep as to why we are still stuck as a nation

OR

– will make you get your ADOWA and KETE groove on.

For the lyrics, it’s very easy, hilarious and fun to sing along.

Socials:

Tik Tok: @aligatapp

Instagram: @aligata.app

Facebook: Aligata App 

Twitter: @aligatapp

YouTube: Aligata App

Digital Stores: Aligata

