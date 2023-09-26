fbpx
KiDi, Camidoh & More To Perform At The Maiden Edition Of The Guinness Accravaganza | Tickets Finally Out

KiDi, Camidoh & More To Perform At The Maiden Edition Of The Guinness Accravaganza | Tickets Finally Out
Photo Credit: Guinness

Ghana’s brand-new multi-artsy sensory experience, “The Guinness Accravaganza” presented by the world’s no. 1 stout, Guinness, has announced its lineup – an energetic blend of seasoned and thriving artistes for the grand showdown this Saturday, September 30th.

The maiden edition of ‘the GUINNESS ACCRAVAGANZA’, set to be an immersive appreciation of Guinness’ core belief ‘Black Shines Brightest’, will see the best of Ghanaian talents including KiDi performing his expansive catalogue of dance-ready tunes like the recently released ‘Likor’ with the Afro Harmony band.

The first of its kind experience set to happen at the Untamed Empire on the Spintex Road will also see the ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker Camidoh’, the Afropop twin sisters Lali X Lola, Niashun, and Lynx prodigy, Maya Blu taking the main stage to thrill thousands of Ghanaian music lovers.

With non-stop music from the fingers of the renowned DJ Lord, the infectious vibes of Kojo Manuel as MC, and the reveling mixes from the Blac Volta Sound System, Guinness Accravaganza already promises to be an epic day to look forward to.

Beyond the music, the Guinness Accravaganza will be an explosion of several other experiences from artsy spaces curated to bring out the fun in you to playful booths where soccer fans can experiment with the world’s beautiful game and catch live screenings of top matches like Saturday’s EPL fixture between Liverpool and Tottenham or the highly anticipated Manchester United versus Crystal Palace game.

Gates open at noon to get fans settled in for the muti-artsy sensory adventure of art, fashion, and vibe. Tickets for the Guinness Accravaganza, selling at GHC200 are finally available for purchase via the official Accravaganza website www.accravaganza.com or dial the short code *920*60*00#.

