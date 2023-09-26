Shatta Wale Bows to Sammy Flex’s Appeal, Cancels Freedom Wave Concert and Targets Stonebwoy in New Song

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, a.k.a Shatta Wale, has addressed a communication from his management team, including Sammy Flex, concerning the cancellation of his Freedom Wave Concert scheduled at the Accra Sports Stadium for this year & dropped a diss song to Stonebwoy dubbed; When I Grow Up I Want To Be Like Bandana

In the letter, Sammy Flex urged the dancehall star to consider canceling the event for the safety of everyone involved.

Sammy Flex also cited rising political tensions and the allocation of the venue to another musician as reasons to explore alternative options. He expressed concerns that these factors could disrupt the event and cause discomfort to Shatta Wale’s team and fans.

Explaining why the 2023 Freedom Wave Concert must not happen at the Accra Sports Stadium, Flex further said: “Political tensions have been rising, and the authorities have recently allocated the venue to another musician, a move that seems designed to disrupt your show and cause discomfort to your team and fans.”

Responding to Flex, Wale posted the letter on Facebook and indicated that he will do just as advised, and “leave the rest for the fans to discuss”.

He also agreed with his manager that he there is sinister ploy against him. Assigning a reason for this, he said, “I have been a target in this country because of [I am] outspoken and [I am] confidently saying things the way they should be said in a country like Ghana”.

He said his father sent him a video a “few weeks ago,” and Flex’s letter bolsters what the video said.

He testified to expressing “changes in myself and my spirituality” due to working with Sammy Flex.

He asked “fans of Shatta Movement [to] kindly take your time and read deeply into what our big brother and manager Samuel Atuobi Baah has written and let’s discuss!!”

“Better days ahead,” is the optimistic note on which the award-winning singer-songwriter and record producer ended his post.

Shatta Wale earlier announced that his Freedom Wave concert is slated for 20-25th December at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Days later, Stonebwoy also announced his annual end of the year concert on the 22nd of December at the same venue.

This development has stirred confusion as according to Shatta, although he was the first to announce and book the stadium for his five-day-long event, he has been asked to re-schedule for next year.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic