fbpx
Top Stories

Hennessy Features M.anifest in Global Campaign to Celebrate Hip Hop

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Hennessy Features M.anifest in Global Campaign to Celebrate Hip Hop
Photo Credit: Hennessy

Global Cognac brand Hennessy has proudly joined hands with Ghanaian Hip Hop star M.anifest in a campaign dedicated to honouring Hip Hop’s legacy on its Golden Jubilee.

The campaign spotlights Hip Hop culture across the Globe and Africa isn’t left out. Kenyan rapper Octopizzo premiered the series with the celebration of some of the finest African Hip Hop talent with the baton having now been given to M.anifest.

In keeping with the campaign’s vision, M.anifest shared his thoughts on the future of Hip Hop, stating: “In the next 50 years, I see Hip Hop continuing its significance and soulful influence on culture globally.”

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp @M.anifest #hennessey

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

This sentiment echoes the enduring power of Hip Hop, which has proven to be a force for change and creativity across the world.

On a personal level, M.anifest has also been doing his part in celebrating the genre.

The rapper released ’50 YEARS Freestyle,’ a heartfelt tribute that celebrates the roots, legends, and enduring legacy of Hip Hop, while also acknowledging the contemporary torchbearers who continue to carry the torch forward.

Hennessy has also unveiled a limited edition ‘Hip Hop at 50’ bottle earlier this year, symbolising half a century of Hip Hop’s evolution, progression, and cultural dominance with legend Nas as its ambassador.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sake Of Money by Bayku feat. M.anifest

Video: Sake Of Money by Bayku feat. M.anifest

5th July 2022
Pappy Kojo snitches on M.anifest & Yvonne Nelson in Twitter banter with Sam George!

Pappy Kojo snitches on M.anifest & Yvonne Nelson in Twitter banter with Sam George!

25th March 2022
AFCON 2021: M.anifest, Samini & Sarkodie play diverse roles in piquing interest of Ghanaians

AFCON 2021: M.anifest, Samini & Sarkodie play diverse roles in piquing interest of Ghanaians

11th January 2022
We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensah & M.anifest in Ghana as they crack open coconuts

We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensah & M.anifest in Ghana

6th January 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker