Hennessy Features M.anifest in Global Campaign to Celebrate Hip Hop

Global Cognac brand Hennessy has proudly joined hands with Ghanaian Hip Hop star M.anifest in a campaign dedicated to honouring Hip Hop’s legacy on its Golden Jubilee.

The campaign spotlights Hip Hop culture across the Globe and Africa isn’t left out. Kenyan rapper Octopizzo premiered the series with the celebration of some of the finest African Hip Hop talent with the baton having now been given to M.anifest.

In keeping with the campaign’s vision, M.anifest shared his thoughts on the future of Hip Hop, stating: “In the next 50 years, I see Hip Hop continuing its significance and soulful influence on culture globally.”

This sentiment echoes the enduring power of Hip Hop, which has proven to be a force for change and creativity across the world.

On a personal level, M.anifest has also been doing his part in celebrating the genre.

The rapper released ’50 YEARS Freestyle,’ a heartfelt tribute that celebrates the roots, legends, and enduring legacy of Hip Hop, while also acknowledging the contemporary torchbearers who continue to carry the torch forward.

Hennessy has also unveiled a limited edition ‘Hip Hop at 50’ bottle earlier this year, symbolising half a century of Hip Hop’s evolution, progression, and cultural dominance with legend Nas as its ambassador.

