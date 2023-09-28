Piesie Esther’s dominance accelerates with upcoming Anthem of Gratitude; MO!

Piesie Esther, the VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year and the winner of the coveted Gospel Song of the Year award, is back with a brand new single, Mo (Well Done) that promises to touch your soul and uplift your spirit.

In the realm of Ghanaian gospel music, there is a reigning star whose powerful vocals and spiritual resonance have captivated the hearts of many.

After an exhilarating ride with her monster hit single, “W’aye Me Yie,” and the soul-stirring “W’aye Me Yie All Stars Remix,” Piesie Esther is ready to bless us once again with her extraordinary talent. This time, she is unveiling her highly-anticipated first single of the year, “Mo,” which translates to “Well Done.”

A Heartfelt Tribute to Divine Guidance:

“Mo,” produced by the acclaimed Nacee, is a melodic highlife song that beautifully extends gratitude to the Almighty for guiding Piesie Esther on her remarkable journey. The song’s message resonates deeply with Psalm 124, a sacred passage that reflects on the profound protection and grace of the Lord.

Just like the verses in Psalm 124:

“If it had not been the LORD who was on our side…”

“Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers…”

“Our help is in the name of the LORD, Who made heaven and earth…”

Piesie Esther’s “Mo” reminds us of the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the divine hand that guides us through life’s challenges and triumphs.

A Remarkable Career:

Piesie Esther’s journey in the world of gospel music has been nothing short of remarkable. Her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics have touched the lives of many, earning her accolades and a special place in the hearts of gospel music enthusiasts.

As the reigning VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year winner, expectations are high for her latest offering. With “Mo,” she continues to prove her prowess as a gospel music sensation who is not only gifted but also deeply connected to her spirituality.

Anticipate the Release:

As we eagerly anticipate the release of “Mo,” it’s clear that Piesie Esther is poised to touch our hearts once again with her music. Her ability to convey profound spiritual messages through her songs is a testament to her artistry and devotion to her craft.

Stay tuned for the release of “Mo” by Piesie Esther, a song that promises to be a heartfelt tribute to divine protection and guidance. Let this highlife melody inspire and uplift your spirit as we join Piesie Esther in saying “Mo” – “Well Done” to the Almighty for His unwavering grace.

Follow Piesie Esther on her musical journey and be ready to be moved by the soothing sounds of “Mo.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic