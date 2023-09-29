fbpx
Survivor! OT N Aiges release powerful new single

Photo Credit: OT n Aiges

OT n Aiges release their first major single of 2023, Survivor, the song features fast-raising rapper and singer Everlasting Tiki.

The song reveals the struggles they have been through and despite all the setbacks, they did survive.

Survivor is a mid-tempo blend of higlife and afrobeats. The use of local instruments and samples makes it a unique type of music.

Survivor showcases an awesome chemistry between the brother and Tiki, the featured artiste.

“Survivor” is available on all major streaming platforms, granting music lovers across the globe access to this extraordinary piece of work.

