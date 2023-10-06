fbpx
AmakyeTheRapper and Flyboy Geesus join Forces To “Give Thanks” In New Visuals 

 A dynamic collaboration is set to hit the music scene as AmakyeTheRapper and Flyboy Geesus, two exceptionally talented artists, come together to release the music video for their latest single, “Give Thanks.”

This visual masterpiece promises to captivate audiences and deliver a powerful message of gratitude. 

“Give Thanks,” a heartfelt track that combines the unique styles of AmakyeTheRapper and Flyboy Geesus, has already garnered attention for its soulful lyrics and catchy melody.

The music video, directed by Ekow Willz, elevates the song’s impact with stunning visuals and a compelling narrative.

The release of “Give Thanks” and its accompanying music video showcases the artistic synergy between AmakyeTheRapper and Flyboy Geesus.

It’s a testament to their dedication to creating music that not only entertains but also inspires.

Music enthusiasts and fans can watch the “Give Thanks” music video on YouTube and immerse themselves in a journey of gratitude and positivity. 

