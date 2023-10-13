Akosua Agyeiwaa’s latest single, ‘Wo Yem Ashi Wo’ Celebrates Divine Favor – Listen

fbpx
Akosua Agyeiwaa Releases Empowering Single "Wo Yem Ashi Wo" - A Biblical Response to Doubters
Photo Credit: Akosua Agyeiwaa/Kal Artistry

In a powerful and bold musical statement, esteemed gospel artiste Akosua Agyeiwaa has unveiled her latest single titled “Wo Yem Ashi Wo,” translated as “You’re in Shock!”.

This empowering song serves as a poignant reminder that faith and blessings can overcome any adversity, a message deeply rooted in biblical teachings.

Drawing inspiration from Psalm 23:5 (KJV) – “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies,” Akosua Agyeiwaa’s “Wo Yem Ashi Wo” is a musical testament to overcoming doubt and adversity.

The song challenges negativity and celebrates the blessings that come when one’s faith remains unshaken.

The essence of the song lies in its message directed at those who underestimate the power of divine grace in an individual’s life. It’s a call to rise above the detractors and naysayers, letting the light of blessings shine even in the face of doubt.

The production, helmed by the gifted Wapicolo, adds a dynamic layer to the impactful lyrics, creating a musical composition that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

The collaboration between Akosua Agyeiwaa and Wapicolo has resulted in a sound that is both inspiring and uplifting.

As listeners immerse themselves in “Wo Yem Ashi Wo,” they will not only experience the spiritual strength that the song emanates but also find comfort in the assurance that divine grace is a force that triumphs over adversity.

Let “Wo Yem Ashi Wo” be a reminder to us all that even when faced with doubt and negativity, our faith and blessings will prevail.

Embrace the empowerment within and let this musical offering by Akosua Agyeiwaa be a source of strength and inspiration on your journey of faith.

Stream/Download on all music online music platforms here. Get interactive with Akosua across her socials below:

Facebook: Official Akosua Agyeiwaa

Instagram: @AkosuaAgyeiwaaOfficial

YouTube: Official Akosua Agyeiwaa

TikTok: @AkosuaAgyeiwaa123

