fbpx
Top Stories

Shatta Wale Slams Kwasi Aboagye for Disputing £80,000 Payment

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 seconds ago
Shatta Wale Slams Kwasi Aboagye for Disputing £80,000 Payment
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Kwasi Aboagye-fb

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale strongly criticized well-known media personality Kwasi Aboagye for alleging that he did not receive £80,000 payment for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Earlier, Kwasi Aboagye, during his radio show on October 11, openly expressed doubts about Shatta Wale’s purported performance fee.

He contended that the £80,000 Shatta Wale claimed to have been paid was an exaggeration, suggesting, that no Ghanaian event organizer would shell out such a huge sum for a performance.

However, in reaction to this, Shatta Wale has hurled insults at the broadcaster for what he described as spewing rubbish.

While insisting that he was indeed paid the exact amount, he went ahead to issue threats at the broadcaster during a TikTok Live video.

At a point, he directed his rants at Kwasi Aboagye’s employers, Osei Kwame Despite, and Fadda Dickson.

“Kwasi Aboagye, if you are not sacked from Peace FM… You, Despite, and Fadda Dickson are all fools. I never took anybody’s money. Nobody knew when I was sleeping at Circle.

Just because you have a company. Even those in the company can’t anyone tell you that you’re being foolish? You guys are in Ghana thinking you are billionaires.” he fumed.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Michy reveals being a Top-Paid Influencer on Instagram & carries out Shatta Wale's Request to Trim off Majesty's Locs

Michy reveals being a Top-Paid Influencer on Instagram & carries out Shatta Wale’s Request to Trim off Majesty’s Locs

15th August 2023
Shoe Shu Lin by Shatta Wale

Audio: Shoe Shu Lin by Shatta Wale

15th August 2023
Only God by Shatta Wale

Audio: Only God by Shatta Wale

11th August 2023
Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: 'You Make Him Feel Big'

Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: ‘You Make Him Feel Big’

10th August 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker