Shatta Wale Slams Kwasi Aboagye for Disputing £80,000 Payment

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale strongly criticized well-known media personality Kwasi Aboagye for alleging that he did not receive £80,000 payment for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Earlier, Kwasi Aboagye, during his radio show on October 11, openly expressed doubts about Shatta Wale’s purported performance fee.

He contended that the £80,000 Shatta Wale claimed to have been paid was an exaggeration, suggesting, that no Ghanaian event organizer would shell out such a huge sum for a performance.

However, in reaction to this, Shatta Wale has hurled insults at the broadcaster for what he described as spewing rubbish.

ShattaWale descends on Kwasi Aboakye of PeaceFm for claiming Shatta lied about being paid £80,000 performance fee at the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK… pic.twitter.com/E6IQnMh0Bk — AccraGuy🇬🇭 (@AccraGuyy) October 12, 2023

While insisting that he was indeed paid the exact amount, he went ahead to issue threats at the broadcaster during a TikTok Live video.

At a point, he directed his rants at Kwasi Aboagye’s employers, Osei Kwame Despite, and Fadda Dickson.

“Kwasi Aboagye, if you are not sacked from Peace FM… You, Despite, and Fadda Dickson are all fools. I never took anybody’s money. Nobody knew when I was sleeping at Circle.

Just because you have a company. Even those in the company can’t anyone tell you that you’re being foolish? You guys are in Ghana thinking you are billionaires.” he fumed.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic