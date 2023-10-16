Piesie Esther’s “Mo” overthrows Nacee for #1 spot on Sunny TCA’s Top 10 Gospel Music Chart! – Full List Here

In a riveting turn of events on the Gospel music scene, “Mo” by Piesie Esther has ascended to the pinnacle of the Sunny TCA Top 10 Gospel Music Chart, marking a triumphant shift in the musical landscape.

As the week #40 of 2023 came to a close, this uplifting anthem took the coveted top spot, dethroning “Aseda” by Nacee, which had reigned supreme for an impressive 24 weeks.

Piesie Esther’s “Mo” has struck a chord with listeners, touching their hearts with its powerful message and soul-stirring melody.

The song’s meaningful lyrics and the artist’s heartfelt delivery have propelled it to the forefront of the Gospel music charts, captivating audiences and earning the honor of being the chart-topper for this week.

Nacee’s “Aseda,” which had held a firm grip on the number one position for nearly six months, now gracefully transitions to the second spot.

Its enduring appeal and the impact it has made on Gospel music enthusiasts cannot be understated. The song’s reign showcased the resilience and popularity of Nacee’s creation.

Joyce Blessing’s “Victory,” Patience Nyarko’s “Tears of Joy,” and Mabel Okyere’s “Anuonyam” continue to grace the top tier of the chart, reflecting the consistent quality and resonance of their music.

The Gospel music community eagerly anticipates what the coming weeks will unveil as these talented artists maintain their strong presence.

Other notable entries in the Sunny TCA Top 10 Gospel Music Chart include Akesse Brempong’s “Okrosa Nyame,” Empraise ft. Ohemaa Mercy’s “Grateful Heart,” Moses Ok’s “Asesa,” Diana Hamilton’s “Say Amen,” and Perez Musik’s “Walats3.”

Each of these tracks embodies the spirit of Gospel music and resonates deeply with their respective audiences.

Tune in to Leonsunny 887FM every Saturday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM to catch the latest updates and discover the inspiring sounds that define the Gospel music landscape.

The Sunny TCA Top 10 Gospel Music Chart promises to continue showcasing the best of Gospel music, celebrating the talent and dedication of Ghana’s Gospel music artists.

Stay connected and uplifted with the soul-soothing rhythms of Gospel music.

Website: www.sunnytca.com.

