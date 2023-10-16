Scott Evans hosts successful “Grace is Luxury” EP Listening & “Holy Father” Music Video Private Premiere ahead of upcoming release! – PHOTOS

In a night filled with elegance, artistry, and a divine connection to music, Scott Evans, the fast-rising AfroGospel sensation, triumphantly unveiled his much-anticipated “Grace is Luxury” EP at the exquisite Level Bar & Lounge.

The event left attendees captivated, inspired, and eagerly awaiting the release of this musical masterpiece in November.

With the event buzzing with energy, Scott Evans took center stage to share his musical journey, the heart behind the EP, and the thrilling prospects that await.

His words echoed the sentiment that this EP is not just about music—it’s a spiritual experience that embodies grace, faith, and the beauty of the divine.

The EP, set to launch in November, promises to transcend borders and captivate hearts worldwide.

Scott Evans’ unique fusion of Ghanaian rhythms and Amapiano beats has crafted an unparalleled sonic journey that resonates deeply with both local and international audiences.

“Grace is Luxury” is poised to stand as a testament to Scott Evans’ unwavering dedication to the Gospel and his passion for making a lasting impact through his music.

But that’s not all. The night also saw the exciting announcement of the music video for Scott Evans’ latest hit single, “Holy Father,” off the EP.

The music video, directed by the acclaimed The Boldz, promises to be a visual spectacle, boasting a high budget and a creative narrative that will immerse viewers into the divine realm of Scott Evans’ music.

Anticipation is building, and fans can look forward to this cinematic masterpiece dropping next week.

Scott Evans’ journey is an inspiring one, and with “Grace is Luxury” and the upcoming music video for “Holy Father,” he is setting the stage to become one of Ghana’s most notable musical exports.

His vision, talent, and unwavering commitment to spreading the Gospel through music are sure to elevate him to international acclaim.

Stay tuned for the official release of “Grace is Luxury” in November, and prepare to be awestruck by the visual brilliance of the “Holy Father” music video. The world is about to witness a musical revelation that transcends boundaries and elevates the soul.

Follow Scott Evans on social media for updates and to catch the “Holy Father” music video premiere: @ScottEvansZB.

