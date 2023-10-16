fbpx
Top Stories

Scott Evans hosts successful “Grace is Luxury” EP Listening & “Holy Father” Music Video Private Premiere ahead of upcoming release! – PHOTOS

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Scott Evans hosts successful "Grace is Luxury" EP Listening & "Holy Father" Music Video Private Premiere ahead of upcoming release! - PHOTOS
Photo Credit: Scott Evans

In a night filled with elegance, artistry, and a divine connection to music, Scott Evans, the fast-rising AfroGospel sensation, triumphantly unveiled his much-anticipated “Grace is Luxury” EP at the exquisite Level Bar & Lounge.

The event left attendees captivated, inspired, and eagerly awaiting the release of this musical masterpiece in November.

With the event buzzing with energy, Scott Evans took center stage to share his musical journey, the heart behind the EP, and the thrilling prospects that await.

His words echoed the sentiment that this EP is not just about music—it’s a spiritual experience that embodies grace, faith, and the beauty of the divine.

The EP, set to launch in November, promises to transcend borders and captivate hearts worldwide.

Scott Evans’ unique fusion of Ghanaian rhythms and Amapiano beats has crafted an unparalleled sonic journey that resonates deeply with both local and international audiences.

“Grace is Luxury” is poised to stand as a testament to Scott Evans’ unwavering dedication to the Gospel and his passion for making a lasting impact through his music.

But that’s not all. The night also saw the exciting announcement of the music video for Scott Evans’ latest hit single, “Holy Father,” off the EP.

The music video, directed by the acclaimed The Boldz, promises to be a visual spectacle, boasting a high budget and a creative narrative that will immerse viewers into the divine realm of Scott Evans’ music.

Anticipation is building, and fans can look forward to this cinematic masterpiece dropping next week.

Scott Evans’ journey is an inspiring one, and with “Grace is Luxury” and the upcoming music video for “Holy Father,” he is setting the stage to become one of Ghana’s most notable musical exports.

His vision, talent, and unwavering commitment to spreading the Gospel through music are sure to elevate him to international acclaim.

Stay tuned for the official release of “Grace is Luxury” in November, and prepare to be awestruck by the visual brilliance of the “Holy Father” music video. The world is about to witness a musical revelation that transcends boundaries and elevates the soul.

Follow Scott Evans on social media for updates and to catch the “Holy Father” music video premiere: @ScottEvansZB.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Nigeria’s 7th Sound Choir just can’t get enough of Scott Evans’ Amapiano hit; MAPEk3

28th February 2022

Scott Evans clocks 3Music Awards Breakthrough Act of the Year nomination alongside Black Sherif, Nuna, Nanky, Mona!

17th February 2022
Ma Pe Kɛ by Scott Evans

Video: Ma Pe Kɛ by Scott Evans

21st November 2021
Scott Evans: the Urban Gospel act blazing the trail in Gospel Amapiano with 'Ma Pe k3'

Scott Evans: the Urban Gospel act blazing the trail in Gospel Amapiano with ‘Ma Pe k3’

11th October 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 41: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker