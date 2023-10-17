Camidoh, Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, others bag nominations in African Entertainment Awards USA – See Full List

The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEA/USA) organizers have unveiled the list of nominees for their upcoming ninth edition, slated to be held in the United States on November 11 including several Ghanaian artistes.

Leading the nominations this year is Nigerian sensation, Davido, securing the highest number of nominations.

The awards, initially introduced in 2015, serve as a platform to honor achievements and excellence in African entertainment on a global scale.

Moreover, the AEA/USA strives to foster unity among Africans, including those in the Caribbean, while advocating for a self-sufficient Africa capable of instigating social change worldwide.

The ninth edition of this grand event will celebrate accomplishments across an array of categories, spanning music, film, sports, fashion, and more.

Notably, Nigerian artist Davido emerges as the frontrunner with an impressive four nominations, followed by compatriot Burna Boy with three nominations. Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz also secures a notable presence, being shortlisted in three distinct categories.

Ghana’s Black Sherif made it into the Best Male Artiste & Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa) with King Promise, Sarkodie in Best HipHop/Rap Artiste, Nektunez in Best Collaboration, Guilty Betaz in Music Producer of the Year and Endurance Grand in Best Dancer/Group.

Camidoh made it into 3 categories – Best New Artiste, Album of the Year and Rising Star of the Year with Nana Fofie while Gyakie and Wiyaala got nominated in Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa), Stoneb woy & Shatta Wale in Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist, Piesie Esther in Best Gospel Artiste and Babs Direction in Video Director of the Year.

Other Ghanaian personalities such as Michael Blackson, Giovanni Caleb, Berla Mundi, Sima Brew, among others also had nominations in diverse categories of interest.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Male Artist

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

Harmonize

Soolking

Suldaan Seeraar

Burna Boy

Black Sherif

Asake

Wizkid

Olamide

Wegz

Nordo

Tyler ICU

Adekunle Gold

Buju

Best Female Artist

Yemi Alade

Tiwa Savage

Sim

Haidy Moussa

Nandy

Labianca

Ayra Starr

Time

Manamba Kante

Kenza Morsli

Marwa Loud

Makhadzi

Zuchu

Niniola

Tyla

Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist

Nasty C

Nuchie Meek

Iba One

Sarkodie

MC Caro

KO

Vector

MI Abaga

Blaqbonez

Head 187

William Last KRM

Wegz

Rosa Ree

QA

Odumodublvck

Best duo/group

P-Square

Chanda na Kay

Toofan

Sauti Sol

Cavemen

Freetown Collective

Calema

Disco Misr

Jano Band

Mafikizolo

Mabantu

Best Collaboration

‘Nitongoze’ by Rayvanny ft. Diamond Platnumz

‘Mwen Love Ou’ by Mickael Marabou ft Davido

‘Unavailable’ by Davido ft. Musa Keys

‘Make You Say’ by Rotimi and Nektunez

‘Nani’ by Abigail Chams and Marioo

‘Makhadzi’ by MaGear ft. Mr Brown

‘Loaded’ by Tiwa ft. Asake

‘People’ by Libianca ft. Ayra Starr, Omah Lay

‘Guarde Du Coeur’ by Fally Ipupa ft. Charlotte Dipanda

‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU & Tumela_za ft. DJMaphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee

‘Who Is Your Guy Remix’ by Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage

‘Victony’ by Soweto ft. Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe

‘Amapiano’ by Asake ft Olamide

‘ Finnesse’ by Pheelz ft. French Montana

‘Abracadabra (remix) by Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid

Best Music Video

‘Makhadzi’ by MaGear ft. Mr Brown

‘Make You Say’ by Rotimi & Nektunez

‘Loaded by Tiwa Savage ft. Asake

‘Nani?’ by Abigail Chams & Marioo

‘Single again by Harmonize

‘Nitongoze’ by Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz

‘Rich Till I Die (RTID)’ by Kizz Daniel

‘People’ by Libianca

‘Common Person’ by Burna Boy

‘Unavailable’ by Davido

‘Se Yo’ by Fally Ipupa

‘Manyen M La’ by Darline Desca ft. Kenny Haiti

‘Back in Uni’ by Blaqbonez

‘Yoga’ by Asake

‘Abracadabra (remix) by Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

Libianca

Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade

Ayra Starr

Asake

Marwa Loud

Kizz Daniel

Harmonize

Rema

Wizkid

Adekunle Gold

Tyler ICU

Best Dancer/Group

Ghetto Kids

Fire K Stars

Badgyal Cassie

Afro-African

Masaka Kids Africana

Poco Lee

SayRahChips

Angel Njigu

Iziegbe

Hypers Kids Africa

Luna

Fighter Dance Crew

Chino Kid

Endurance Grand

Ikorodu Bois

Best DJ

DJ Afoo

DJ Man Chilu

DJ Black Coffee

DJ Subeer

DJ Uncle Waffles

DJ Zinhle

DJ Neptune

DJ Spinall

DJ Consequence

Dj Yk Mule

Travis World

DJ Shinski

DJ Tunez

DJ Edu

DJ Joe Mfalme

Best Francophone Male Artist

Soul Bangs

Iba One

Fally Ipupa

Wally Seck

Sidiki Diabaté

Nordo

Stanley Enow

ElGrandeToto

Magasco

Innoss’B

Serge Beynaud

Ferre Gola

Gims

Santrinos Raphael

MHD

Best Francophone Female Artist/Group

Aya Nakamura

Manamba Kante

Blanche Bailly

Yseult

Viviane N’Dour

Charlotte Dipanda

Lous and The Yakuza

Awa Imani

Maud Elka

Marwa Loud

Mariam BA LAGARÉ

Sona Jobarteh

Josey

Safi Diabaté

Libianca

Best Palop Male Artist

Nelson Freitas

Preto Show

Mr. Bow

Chetekela

Calema

Matias Damásio

Djodje

Gerilson Israel

Mark Exodus

Rui Orlando

Lisandro Cuxi

Best Palop Female Artist

Preta Negra

Mayra Andrade

Liloca

Cubita

Yasmin

Soraia Ramos

Ary

Bruna Tatiana

Eneida Marta

Elida Almeida

Eva Rap Diva

Best New Artist

Young Stunna

Okkama

Pabi Cooper

Portable

Camidoh

Blaq Bones

Odumodublvck

Platform

Eli Njuchi

Jzyno

Prince Swanny

Jahshii

Shalipopi

Seyi Vibez

Jahllano

Song of the Year

Asake – Organize

Labianca “People”

Davido “unavailable”

Ayra Starr “rush”

Harmonize “Single”

Oxlade – Kulosa-oxlade

Kizz Daniel- Empire Cough

Victony – Soweto (Remix) ft. Don Toliver, Rema,

Tempoe

Ruger-Asiwaju

Byron Messia – Taliban

Teejay – Drift

Alikiba-Mahaba

Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage – Who is your Guy?

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za – Mnike ft. DJ Maphorisa,

Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee

Album of the Year

The Guy by MI Abaga

Love & Vibes by Nadia Mukami

First Of All by Diamond Platnumz

Timeless by Davido

Love Damini by Burna Boy

Boy Alone by Omah Lay

Made For Us by harmonize

Work of Art by Asake

Outlawed by Victony

London Ko by Fatoumata Diawara

LITA by Camidoh

Face To Face by Jive Connection, Norman Zulu, and Vusi Mahlasela

Khan by Mbosso

Ugcobo by Nomfundo Moh

Legend Or No Legend by Wande Coal

Rising Star of the Year

Luciane Dom

Camidoh

Lil Goddi

Appy

Eli Njuchi

Rheon Elbourne

Olando Octave

coutain

Treyzah

Shalipopi

Guchi

Fave

Tribe Mark

Sheyi Vibez

Nana Fofiee

Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa)

Soul Bang’s

Iba One

Stanley Enow

Black Sheriff

Innoss’B

Skales

King Promise

Uncle Pale

Adekunle Gold

Santrinos Raphael

Asake

Buju Bxn

Rema

Ruger

Seyi Vibez

Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa)

Libianca

Yemi Alade

Time

Tiwa Savage

Manamba Kante

Ayra Starr

Fatoumata Diawara

Wiiyaala

Sona Jobarteh

Queen Biz

Sim

Mariam BA LAGARÉ

Teniola

Niniola

Gyakie

Best Male Artist East/South/ North Africa

Eddie Kenzo

Rayvanny

Marioo

Sam Bey

Yomaps

Harmonize

Yared Negu

Tamer Hosny

Young Stunna

ElGrandeToto

Jah Prayzah

Meddy

Otile Brown

Diamond Platnumz

Focalistic

Best Female Artist (East/ South/North)

Africa

Gemma Griffiths

Maua Sama

Spice Dianna

Zuchu

Haidy Mousa

Kiin Jamac

Hewan Gebrewold

DJ Uncle Waffles

Nandy

Marwa Loud

Nadia Mukami

Abigail Fields

Kenza Mosli

Mpho Sebina

Kelly Khumalo

Best Comedian

Bovy

Basketball Mouth

Shimumbi

Michael Blackson

AY

Broda Shaggi

Kenny Blaq

Loyiso Gola

Eric Omondi

William Last KRM

MCA Tricky

Mr Patrick

Gilmario Vemba

Mammito Eunice

Sabinus

Best Gospel Artist

Ephraim Son of Africa

Christian Shusho

Mercy Chinwo

Deborah Lukalu

Tim Godfrey

Frank Edwards

Ntokozo Mbambo

Prosper Ochimana

Size 8 Reborn

Minister Mahendere

Nathaniel Bassey

Piesie Esther

Janet Manyowa

Mambo Dhuterere

Christina Shusho

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Shatta Wale

Ruger

Patoranking

Stonebwoy

Spice

Takana Zion

Shenseea

Buju Banton

Popcaan

Winky D

Isasha

Mr Killa

Byron Messia

Skillbeng

Young Bredda

Latino Artist of the Year

El Alfa

Feid

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

Maluma

J Balvin

Jay Wheeler

Rosalia

Sabastian Yatra

Karol G

Shakira

Yailin the most viral

Mike Towers

6IX9INE

Nacho

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Kefilwe Faith Mabote

Mihlali Ndamase

Sarah Langa

John Cole

Michael Blackson

Eudoxie Yao

Adut Akech

Mouhamadou Ndiaye

Santiago Matias

Khaby Lame

Natasha Thahane

Tunde Ednut

Gist Lover

Kie Kie

Eniola

Digital Content Creator of the Year

Mr. Macaroni

SamSpedy

Sabinus

Nadia Jaftha

Eddie Butita

Wode Maya

Anes Tina

Khaby Lame

Oum Walid

Liezl Jayne Strydom

William Last KRM

Kie kie

Noelgoescrazy

Sonia Tucker

Lasizwe

Music Producer of the Year

Michael London Hunter

Master K.G.

Lizer Classic

DJ Maphorisa

Andre Vibes

Nessim Pan Production

Element Eleeeh

GuiltyBeatz

Soufiane Az

Magic Sticks

Mr Kamera

Yogo beats

S2kizzy

Masterkraft

Media Personality of the Year

Giovani Caleb

Larry Madowo

Bonang Matheba

Berla Mundi

Khaalid Foodhaadhi

Santiago Matias

Konnie Toure

Tbo Touch

Zembwela Beberu

Adam Mchomvu

Toke Makinwa

Toolz

Gbemi

Dina Marios

Vj Adams

Ebuka

Athlete of the Year

Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah

Muzala Samukonga

Andile Dlamini

Marileidy Paulino

Ons Jabeur

Thomas Partey

Riyadh Karim Mahrez

Victor Osimhen

Vincent Aboubakar

Zambo Anguisa

Faith Kipyegon

Sikandar Raza

Clervie Ngounoue

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Tobi Amusan

Video Director of the Year

Jack Bohloko

TG Omori

Sasha Vybz

Director NiCKLASS

Enos Olik

Cruel Santino

Meji Alabi

Kyle Lewis

Nkotanyi Frery

Hope Music Ethiopia

Director K

Jackie Russ

Clarence Peters

Director Ivan

Babs Direction

Best Digital News Platform

237 showbiz

Tunde Ednut

Ghana Web

Millardaio

Mpasho

African News

BBC News Africa

CGTN Africa

Pulse Kenya

AlofokeRadio

Zimceleb

Bongo 5

Instablog Niaja

Channels TV

Arise TV

Reality TV Star of the Year

Lebo Jojo Mokoena

Khanyi Mbau

Liquorose

Amy Kleinhans-Curd

Karen Schwendtke

Nonku Williams

Liz Prins

Thabang Mazibuko

Nkosi Twala

EBUBU

Nico Panagio

Thembi Seete

Zari Hassan

Bisola Aiyeola

Mercy Eke

Best Designer

Sima Brew

Anifa Mvuemba

Jin Forde

Mayada Adil

Theodore Elyett

Thebe Magugu

Sarah Diouf

Anita Beryl

Ilyes Ouali

Sonia Mugabo

Mainga Sanderson

Dhahbri khenchy

Peter Elias

Laduma MaXhosa

Tshepo Mohlala

Best Dressed

Fahyvanny

Zari Hassan

Naya Ashley

Toke Makinwa

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Kefilwe Faith Mabote

Iqra albatross

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Bonang Matheba

Tshepo Matsaung

Swanky Jerry

Wizkid

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

Best Calypso/Soca artist

Olatunji Yearwood

Hey Choppi

teddyson john

RKG

Bunji Garlin

Nailah Blackman

Skinny Fabulous

Karen Asche

Terry Lyons

Banjela

Most Influential African

Strive Masiyiwa

Aliko Dangote

Julius Malema

Ilhan Omar

Peter Obi

Burna Boy

PLO Lumumba

Ibrahim Traore

Alan Kilavuka

Dr Victoria Kisyombe

Ben Murray-Bruce

Dr Matshidiso Moeti

Dr Helena Ndume

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe

Khaby Lame

International Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Busta Rhymes

Pdiddy

Beyonce

Alicia Keys

Swizz Beat

Rihanna

Chris Brown

Ed Sheeran

Jason Derulo

Subliminal

Jeleel

Pharell William

Spice

Best Female Actress

Yvonne Nelson

Nancy Isime

Sarah Hassan

Lola Monroe

Jackie Appiah

Juliet Ibrahim

Kate Henshaw

Mercy Johnson

Funke Akindele

Gail Mabalane

Bimbo Ademoye

Chadzanso Mwenda

Charlize Theron

Thuso Mbedu

Best Male Actor

Abdirahman Fiili

Odunlade Adekola

Omar Sy

Ayo Makun

Ramsey Noah

Richard Mofe

Arielyn Bassek

Thapelo Mokoena

Souleymane Seye Ndiaye

Yassine Ahajjam

Femi Adebayo

Eddie Kategi

Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu

Atandwa Kani

Nollywood Male Personality of the Year

Ramsey Noah

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Charles Okocha

Odunlade Adekola

Chidi Mokeme

Jim Iyke

Deyemi Okanlawon

Zubby Michael

Femi Adebayo

Lateef Adedimeji

Bolanle Ninalowo

Ayo Makun

Deyemi Okanlawon

Timini Egbuson

Kanayo O Kanayo

Nollywood Female Personality of the Year

Ini Edo

Kate Henshaw

Mercy Johnson

Funke Akindele

Chioma okputa

Adesuwa Etomi wellington

Rita Dominic

Bimbo Ademoye

Iyabo ojo

Shaffy Bello

Uche Jombo

Nancy Isime

Sola Sobowale

Fathia Balogun

Bukunmi Adesina

Best African Male Football Team

Cameroon

Ghana

Senegal

Egypt

Morocco

Algeria

Ivory Coast

Tunisia

Nigeria

Burkina Faso

Mali

Congo

Best African Female Football Team

Morocco

Cameroon

Nigeria

Jamaica

South Africa

Zambia

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea

Alegria

Mali

Egypt

Entertainment Manager of the Year

Choppa

Steven Nana Aka Stevenator

Sean Okeke

Alex Okeke

Asa Asika

Emem Ema Aka Vzhun

Toks Asher Young aka Toks Duttie

Tivo De Bongout

Godwin Tom

Salam Sharraf

Keen Mushapaidze

Stevenator

Bolaji Serah

Thomas Ntini

​​Best Afro-fusion Artist

Mr Black

The Baharu Tribe

Criss Y Ronny

Carlos Vives

Kevin Flores

Charles King

DJ Demoledor

Top Adlerman

Darline Desca

Kenny Haiti

Mickael Marabou

Tribe Mark

Jessie Woo

Ms Bodega

Beniton

Model of the Year

Sakhile Ziedube

Duckie Thot

Maria Borges

Flaviana Matata

Imaan Hammam

Candice Swanepoel

Hamid Onifade

Serge Kabisoso

Lebo Malope

Nykhor Paul

Denola Gray

Eniola

Nyakim Gatwech

Sharon Kiyimba

Ajuma Nasenyana

Rising Star

Sami love

Mr Bello

Lul Simon

Andrew Duncan

Stephen Ojo

Meday

Dolapo The Vibe

Zore

Bones

Foreign Ward

Togar howard

Grace Idowu

DJ Quinn

Yousra Mansou

Constance Olatunde

Entertainment Company of the Year

Nahom Records Inc

Chocolate City

Mavin Records

YBNL

WCB Wasafi

Konde Music Worldwide

Duke Concept

next level music

Dapper

Jonzing world

Empire Africa

Bankuli Entertainment

Brand New Entertainment LLC

Effyzie Music

The Plug

DMW

We4we Entertainment

Entrepreneur of the Year

Olaniyi Opeyemi Stephen – Alara Studio

Aloyce Juma – Voitcom

Susy Oludele – Hair By Susy

Divine Catering

Nelson Yasuke

Daniel Wilson

Simon Kabu – Bonfire Adventures

Martin Nwaiwu

Val ‘Frakas Mo Fire’ Amadi

We4we Entertainment

Winston Udeagha

Dr Prince AZK Adekoya, II

