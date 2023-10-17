Camidoh, Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, others bag nominations in African Entertainment Awards USA – See Full List
The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEA/USA) organizers have unveiled the list of nominees for their upcoming ninth edition, slated to be held in the United States on November 11 including several Ghanaian artistes.
Leading the nominations this year is Nigerian sensation, Davido, securing the highest number of nominations.
The awards, initially introduced in 2015, serve as a platform to honor achievements and excellence in African entertainment on a global scale.
Moreover, the AEA/USA strives to foster unity among Africans, including those in the Caribbean, while advocating for a self-sufficient Africa capable of instigating social change worldwide.
The ninth edition of this grand event will celebrate accomplishments across an array of categories, spanning music, film, sports, fashion, and more.
Notably, Nigerian artist Davido emerges as the frontrunner with an impressive four nominations, followed by compatriot Burna Boy with three nominations. Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz also secures a notable presence, being shortlisted in three distinct categories.
Ghana’s Black Sherif made it into the Best Male Artiste & Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa) with King Promise, Sarkodie in Best HipHop/Rap Artiste, Nektunez in Best Collaboration, Guilty Betaz in Music Producer of the Year and Endurance Grand in Best Dancer/Group.
Camidoh made it into 3 categories – Best New Artiste, Album of the Year and Rising Star of the Year with Nana Fofie while Gyakie and Wiyaala got nominated in Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa), Stoneb woy & Shatta Wale in Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist, Piesie Esther in Best Gospel Artiste and Babs Direction in Video Director of the Year.
Other Ghanaian personalities such as Michael Blackson, Giovanni Caleb, Berla Mundi, Sima Brew, among others also had nominations in diverse categories of interest.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Best Male Artist
- Davido
- Diamond Platnumz
- Harmonize
- Soolking
- Suldaan Seeraar
- Burna Boy
- Black Sherif
- Asake
- Wizkid
- Olamide
- Wegz
- Nordo
- Tyler ICU
- Adekunle Gold
- Buju
Best Female Artist
- Yemi Alade
- Tiwa Savage
- Sim
- Haidy Moussa
- Nandy
- Labianca
- Ayra Starr
- Time
- Manamba Kante
- Kenza Morsli
- Marwa Loud
- Makhadzi
- Zuchu
- Niniola
- Tyla
Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist
- Nasty C
- Nuchie Meek
- Iba One
- Sarkodie
- MC Caro
- KO
- Vector
- MI Abaga
- Blaqbonez
- Head 187
- William Last KRM
- Wegz
- Rosa Ree
- QA
- Odumodublvck
Best duo/group
- P-Square
- Chanda na Kay
- Toofan
- Sauti Sol
- Cavemen
- Freetown Collective
- Calema
- Disco Misr
- Jano Band
- Mafikizolo
- Mabantu
Best Collaboration
- ‘Nitongoze’ by Rayvanny ft. Diamond Platnumz
- ‘Mwen Love Ou’ by Mickael Marabou ft Davido
- ‘Unavailable’ by Davido ft. Musa Keys
- ‘Make You Say’ by Rotimi and Nektunez
- ‘Nani’ by Abigail Chams and Marioo
- ‘Makhadzi’ by MaGear ft. Mr Brown
- ‘Loaded’ by Tiwa ft. Asake
- ‘People’ by Libianca ft. Ayra Starr, Omah Lay
- ‘Guarde Du Coeur’ by Fally Ipupa ft. Charlotte Dipanda
- ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU & Tumela_za ft. DJMaphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
- ‘Who Is Your Guy Remix’ by Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage
- ‘Victony’ by Soweto ft. Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe
- ‘Amapiano’ by Asake ft Olamide
- ‘ Finnesse’ by Pheelz ft. French Montana
- ‘Abracadabra (remix) by Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid
Best Music Video
- ‘Makhadzi’ by MaGear ft. Mr Brown
- ‘Make You Say’ by Rotimi & Nektunez
- ‘Loaded by Tiwa Savage ft. Asake
- ‘Nani?’ by Abigail Chams & Marioo
- ‘Single again by Harmonize
- ‘Nitongoze’ by Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz
- ‘Rich Till I Die (RTID)’ by Kizz Daniel
- ‘People’ by Libianca
- ‘Common Person’ by Burna Boy
- ‘Unavailable’ by Davido
- ‘Se Yo’ by Fally Ipupa
- ‘Manyen M La’ by Darline Desca ft. Kenny Haiti
- ‘Back in Uni’ by Blaqbonez
- ‘Yoga’ by Asake
- ‘Abracadabra (remix) by Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid
Artist of the Year
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Diamond Platnumz
- Libianca
- Tiwa Savage
- Yemi Alade
- Ayra Starr
- Asake
- Marwa Loud
- Kizz Daniel
- Harmonize
- Rema
- Wizkid
- Adekunle Gold
- Tyler ICU
Best Dancer/Group
- Ghetto Kids
- Fire K Stars
- Badgyal Cassie
- Afro-African
- Masaka Kids Africana
- Poco Lee
- SayRahChips
- Angel Njigu
- Iziegbe
- Hypers Kids Africa
- Luna
- Fighter Dance Crew
- Chino Kid
- Endurance Grand
- Ikorodu Bois
Best DJ
- DJ Afoo
- DJ Man Chilu
- DJ Black Coffee
- DJ Subeer
- DJ Uncle Waffles
- DJ Zinhle
- DJ Neptune
- DJ Spinall
- DJ Consequence
- Dj Yk Mule
- Travis World
- DJ Shinski
- DJ Tunez
- DJ Edu
- DJ Joe Mfalme
Best Francophone Male Artist
- Soul Bangs
- Iba One
- Fally Ipupa
- Wally Seck
- Sidiki Diabaté
- Nordo
- Stanley Enow
- ElGrandeToto
- Magasco
- Innoss’B
- Serge Beynaud
- Ferre Gola
- Gims
- Santrinos Raphael
- MHD
Best Francophone Female Artist/Group
- Aya Nakamura
- Manamba Kante
- Blanche Bailly
- Yseult
- Viviane N’Dour
- Charlotte Dipanda
- Lous and The Yakuza
- Awa Imani
- Maud Elka
- Marwa Loud
- Mariam BA LAGARÉ
- Sona Jobarteh
- Josey
- Safi Diabaté
- Libianca
Best Palop Male Artist
- Nelson Freitas
- Preto Show
- Mr. Bow
- Chetekela
- Calema
- Matias Damásio
- Djodje
- Gerilson Israel
- Mark Exodus
- Rui Orlando
- Lisandro Cuxi
Best Palop Female Artist
- Preta Negra
- Mayra Andrade
- Liloca
- Cubita
- Yasmin
- Soraia Ramos
- Ary
- Bruna Tatiana
- Eneida Marta
- Elida Almeida
- Eva Rap Diva
Best New Artist
- Young Stunna
- Okkama
- Pabi Cooper
- Portable
- Camidoh
- Blaq Bones
- Odumodublvck
- Platform
- Eli Njuchi
- Jzyno
- Prince Swanny
- Jahshii
- Shalipopi
- Seyi Vibez
- Jahllano
Song of the Year
- Asake – Organize
- Labianca “People”
- Davido “unavailable”
- Ayra Starr “rush”
- Harmonize “Single”
- Oxlade – Kulosa-oxlade
- Kizz Daniel- Empire Cough
- Victony – Soweto (Remix) ft. Don Toliver, Rema,
- Tempoe
- Ruger-Asiwaju
- Byron Messia – Taliban
- Teejay – Drift
- Alikiba-Mahaba
- Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage – Who is your Guy?
- Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
- Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za – Mnike ft. DJ Maphorisa,
- Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
Album of the Year
- The Guy by MI Abaga
- Love & Vibes by Nadia Mukami
- First Of All by Diamond Platnumz
- Timeless by Davido
- Love Damini by Burna Boy
- Boy Alone by Omah Lay
- Made For Us by harmonize
- Work of Art by Asake
- Outlawed by Victony
- London Ko by Fatoumata Diawara
- LITA by Camidoh
- Face To Face by Jive Connection, Norman Zulu, and Vusi Mahlasela
- Khan by Mbosso
- Ugcobo by Nomfundo Moh
- Legend Or No Legend by Wande Coal
Rising Star of the Year
- Luciane Dom
- Camidoh
- Lil Goddi
- Appy
- Eli Njuchi
- Rheon Elbourne
- Olando Octave
- coutain
- Treyzah
- Shalipopi
- Guchi
- Fave
- Tribe Mark
- Sheyi Vibez
- Nana Fofiee
Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa)
- Soul Bang’s
- Iba One
- Stanley Enow
- Black Sheriff
- Innoss’B
- Skales
- King Promise
- Uncle Pale
- Adekunle Gold
- Santrinos Raphael
- Asake
- Buju Bxn
- Rema
- Ruger
- Seyi Vibez
Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa)
- Libianca
- Yemi Alade
- Time
- Tiwa Savage
- Manamba Kante
- Ayra Starr
- Fatoumata Diawara
- Wiiyaala
- Sona Jobarteh
- Queen Biz
- Sim
- Mariam BA LAGARÉ
- Teniola
- Niniola
- Gyakie
Best Male Artist East/South/ North Africa
- Eddie Kenzo
- Rayvanny
- Marioo
- Sam Bey
- Yomaps
- Harmonize
- Yared Negu
- Tamer Hosny
- Young Stunna
- ElGrandeToto
- Jah Prayzah
- Meddy
- Otile Brown
- Diamond Platnumz
- Focalistic
Best Female Artist (East/ South/North)
- Africa
- Gemma Griffiths
- Maua Sama
- Spice Dianna
- Zuchu
- Haidy Mousa
- Kiin Jamac
- Hewan Gebrewold
- DJ Uncle Waffles
- Nandy
- Marwa Loud
- Nadia Mukami
- Abigail Fields
- Kenza Mosli
- Mpho Sebina
- Kelly Khumalo
Best Comedian
- Bovy
- Basketball Mouth
- Shimumbi
- Michael Blackson
- AY
- Broda Shaggi
- Kenny Blaq
- Loyiso Gola
- Eric Omondi
- William Last KRM
- MCA Tricky
- Mr Patrick
- Gilmario Vemba
- Mammito Eunice
- Sabinus
Best Gospel Artist
- Ephraim Son of Africa
- Christian Shusho
- Mercy Chinwo
- Deborah Lukalu
- Tim Godfrey
- Frank Edwards
- Ntokozo Mbambo
- Prosper Ochimana
- Size 8 Reborn
- Minister Mahendere
- Nathaniel Bassey
- Piesie Esther
- Janet Manyowa
- Mambo Dhuterere
- Christina Shusho
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
- Shatta Wale
- Ruger
- Patoranking
- Stonebwoy
- Spice
- Takana Zion
- Shenseea
- Buju Banton
- Popcaan
- Winky D
- Isasha
- Mr Killa
- Byron Messia
- Skillbeng
- Young Bredda
Latino Artist of the Year
- El Alfa
- Feid
- Bad Bunny
- Ozuna
- Maluma
- J Balvin
- Jay Wheeler
- Rosalia
- Sabastian Yatra
- Karol G
- Shakira
- Yailin the most viral
- Mike Towers
- 6IX9INE
- Nacho
Social Media Influencer of the Year
- Kefilwe Faith Mabote
- Mihlali Ndamase
- Sarah Langa
- John Cole
- Michael Blackson
- Eudoxie Yao
- Adut Akech
- Mouhamadou Ndiaye
- Santiago Matias
- Khaby Lame
- Natasha Thahane
- Tunde Ednut
- Gist Lover
- Kie Kie
- Eniola
Digital Content Creator of the Year
- Mr. Macaroni
- SamSpedy
- Sabinus
- Nadia Jaftha
- Eddie Butita
- Wode Maya
- Anes Tina
- Khaby Lame
- Oum Walid
- Liezl Jayne Strydom
- William Last KRM
- Kie kie
- Noelgoescrazy
- Sonia Tucker
- Lasizwe
Music Producer of the Year
- Michael London Hunter
- Master K.G.
- Lizer Classic
- DJ Maphorisa
- Andre Vibes
- Nessim Pan Production
- Element Eleeeh
- GuiltyBeatz
- Soufiane Az
- Magic Sticks
- Mr Kamera
- Yogo beats
- S2kizzy
- Masterkraft
Media Personality of the Year
- Giovani Caleb
- Larry Madowo
- Bonang Matheba
- Berla Mundi
- Khaalid Foodhaadhi
- Santiago Matias
- Konnie Toure
- Tbo Touch
- Zembwela Beberu
- Adam Mchomvu
- Toke Makinwa
- Toolz
- Gbemi
- Dina Marios
- Vj Adams
- Ebuka
Athlete of the Year
- Sadio Mane
- Mohamed Salah
- Muzala Samukonga
- Andile Dlamini
- Marileidy Paulino
- Ons Jabeur
- Thomas Partey
- Riyadh Karim Mahrez
- Victor Osimhen
- Vincent Aboubakar
- Zambo Anguisa
- Faith Kipyegon
- Sikandar Raza
- Clervie Ngounoue
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
- Tobi Amusan
Video Director of the Year
- Jack Bohloko
- TG Omori
- Sasha Vybz
- Director NiCKLASS
- Enos Olik
- Cruel Santino
- Meji Alabi
- Kyle Lewis
- Nkotanyi Frery
- Hope Music Ethiopia
- Director K
- Jackie Russ
- Clarence Peters
- Director Ivan
- Babs Direction
Best Digital News Platform
- 237 showbiz
- Tunde Ednut
- Ghana Web
- Millardaio
- Mpasho
- African News
- BBC News Africa
- CGTN Africa
- Pulse Kenya
- AlofokeRadio
- Zimceleb
- Bongo 5
- Instablog Niaja
- Channels TV
- Arise TV
Reality TV Star of the Year
- Lebo Jojo Mokoena
- Khanyi Mbau
- Liquorose
- Amy Kleinhans-Curd
- Karen Schwendtke
- Nonku Williams
- Liz Prins
- Thabang Mazibuko
- Nkosi Twala
- EBUBU
- Nico Panagio
- Thembi Seete
- Zari Hassan
- Bisola Aiyeola
- Mercy Eke
Best Designer
- Sima Brew
- Anifa Mvuemba
- Jin Forde
- Mayada Adil
- Theodore Elyett
- Thebe Magugu
- Sarah Diouf
- Anita Beryl
- Ilyes Ouali
- Sonia Mugabo
- Mainga Sanderson
- Dhahbri khenchy
- Peter Elias
- Laduma MaXhosa
- Tshepo Mohlala
Best Dressed
- Fahyvanny
- Zari Hassan
- Naya Ashley
- Toke Makinwa
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
- Kefilwe Faith Mabote
- Iqra albatross
- Richard Mofe-Damijo
- Sharon Ooja Egwurube
- Bonang Matheba
- Tshepo Matsaung
- Swanky Jerry
- Wizkid
- Davido
- Diamond Platnumz
Best Calypso/Soca artist
- Olatunji Yearwood
- Hey Choppi
- teddyson john
- RKG
- Bunji Garlin
- Nailah Blackman
- Skinny Fabulous
- Karen Asche
- Terry Lyons
- Banjela
Most Influential African
- Strive Masiyiwa
- Aliko Dangote
- Julius Malema
- Ilhan Omar
- Peter Obi
- Burna Boy
- PLO Lumumba
- Ibrahim Traore
- Alan Kilavuka
- Dr Victoria Kisyombe
- Ben Murray-Bruce
- Dr Matshidiso Moeti
- Dr Helena Ndume
- Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe
- Khaby Lame
International Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Busta Rhymes
- Pdiddy
- Beyonce
- Alicia Keys
- Swizz Beat
- Rihanna
- Chris Brown
- Ed Sheeran
- Jason Derulo
- Subliminal
- Jeleel
- Pharell William
- Spice
Best Female Actress
- Yvonne Nelson
- Nancy Isime
- Sarah Hassan
- Lola Monroe
- Jackie Appiah
- Juliet Ibrahim
- Kate Henshaw
- Mercy Johnson
- Funke Akindele
- Gail Mabalane
- Bimbo Ademoye
- Chadzanso Mwenda
- Charlize Theron
- Thuso Mbedu
Best Male Actor
- Abdirahman Fiili
- Odunlade Adekola
- Omar Sy
- Ayo Makun
- Ramsey Noah
- Richard Mofe
- Arielyn Bassek
- Thapelo Mokoena
- Souleymane Seye Ndiaye
- Yassine Ahajjam
- Femi Adebayo
- Eddie Kategi
- Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu
- Atandwa Kani
Nollywood Male Personality of the Year
- Ramsey Noah
- Richard Mofe-Damijo
- Charles Okocha
- Odunlade Adekola
- Chidi Mokeme
- Jim Iyke
- Deyemi Okanlawon
- Zubby Michael
- Femi Adebayo
- Lateef Adedimeji
- Bolanle Ninalowo
- Ayo Makun
- Deyemi Okanlawon
- Timini Egbuson
- Kanayo O Kanayo
Nollywood Female Personality of the Year
- Ini Edo
- Kate Henshaw
- Mercy Johnson
- Funke Akindele
- Chioma okputa
- Adesuwa Etomi wellington
- Rita Dominic
- Bimbo Ademoye
- Iyabo ojo
- Shaffy Bello
- Uche Jombo
- Nancy Isime
- Sola Sobowale
- Fathia Balogun
- Bukunmi Adesina
Best African Male Football Team
- Cameroon
- Ghana
- Senegal
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Algeria
- Ivory Coast
- Tunisia
- Nigeria
- Burkina Faso
- Mali
- Congo
Best African Female Football Team
- Morocco
- Cameroon
- Nigeria
- Jamaica
- South Africa
- Zambia
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast
- Equatorial Guinea
- Alegria
- Mali
- Egypt
Entertainment Manager of the Year
- Choppa
- Steven Nana Aka Stevenator
- Sean Okeke
- Alex Okeke
- Asa Asika
- Emem Ema Aka Vzhun
- Toks Asher Young aka Toks Duttie
- Tivo De Bongout
- Godwin Tom
- Salam Sharraf
- Keen Mushapaidze
- Stevenator
- Bolaji Serah
- Thomas Ntini
Best Afro-fusion Artist
- Mr Black
- The Baharu Tribe
- Criss Y Ronny
- Carlos Vives
- Kevin Flores
- Charles King
- DJ Demoledor
- Top Adlerman
- Darline Desca
- Kenny Haiti
- Mickael Marabou
- Tribe Mark
- Jessie Woo
- Ms Bodega
- Beniton
Model of the Year
- Sakhile Ziedube
- Duckie Thot
- Maria Borges
- Flaviana Matata
- Imaan Hammam
- Candice Swanepoel
- Hamid Onifade
- Serge Kabisoso
- Lebo Malope
- Nykhor Paul
- Denola Gray
- Eniola
- Nyakim Gatwech
- Sharon Kiyimba
- Ajuma Nasenyana
Rising Star
- Sami love
- Mr Bello
- Lul Simon
- Andrew Duncan
- Stephen Ojo
- Meday
- Dolapo The Vibe
- Zore
- Bones
- Foreign Ward
- Togar howard
- Grace Idowu
- DJ Quinn
- Yousra Mansou
- Constance Olatunde
Entertainment Company of the Year
- Nahom Records Inc
- Chocolate City
- Mavin Records
- YBNL
- WCB Wasafi
- Konde Music Worldwide
- Duke Concept
- next level music
- Dapper
- Jonzing world
- Empire Africa
- Bankuli Entertainment
- Brand New Entertainment LLC
- Effyzie Music
- The Plug
- DMW
- We4we Entertainment
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Olaniyi Opeyemi Stephen – Alara Studio
- Aloyce Juma – Voitcom
- Susy Oludele – Hair By Susy
- Divine Catering
- Nelson Yasuke
- Daniel Wilson
- Simon Kabu – Bonfire Adventures
- Martin Nwaiwu
- Val ‘Frakas Mo Fire’ Amadi
- We4we Entertainment
- Winston Udeagha
- Dr Prince AZK Adekoya, II
