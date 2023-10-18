Kofi Bruce’s Boundary-pushing Debut EP, ‘Tappers Joint,’ drops on October 26th

Kofi Bruce is excited to announce that on October 26th, his debut EP, “Tappers Joint,” will be available worldwide.

Tappers Joints demonstrates Kofi Bruce’s growth as an artist by venturing into uncharted acoustic realms and pushing artistic boundaries that will appeal to and connect with his listeners.

The EP highlights the artist’s distinctive fusion of stirring melodies and extremely personal lyrics.

Kofi Bruce has poured his love into the project’s visual elements in addition to its musical components.

The listener’s experience is further enhanced by the EP’s art and general aesthetics, which mirror the artist’s distinct perspective.

Tappers Joint will be available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and more, allowing fans to stream, download, and immerse themselves in the artist’s latest sonic journey.

