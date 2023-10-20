Afrofuture Festival 2023: Davido, J Hus, and Black Sherif to Headline the Ultimate Celebration of African Culture and Music

Culture Management Group (CMG) announces afrobeats superstars Davido, J Hus, and Black Sherif as the musical headliners for AfroFuture Festival 2023.

To help heat up the stage, these heavy hitters will be joined by a number of local and international musical acts to make this year’s festival one you don’t want to miss.

Sponsored by powerhouse brands like TuneCore, YouTube, Black Ambition, Topicals, Martell, and Jameson, this highly anticipated two day event will make its return to El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, December 28th and Friday, December 29th.

AfroFuture continues to be a leader in celebrating Africa’s unique culture and the lively work of its many creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs across the continent.

To strengthen its commitment to unify the diaspora, AfroFuture’s 2023 theme is “Black Unification & Pan Africanism,” which honors the achievements of Black pioneers throughout the diaspora and highlights their contributions to art, culture, and innovation.

This year’s theme will delve into the global connections and shared experiences of African people, including conversations on the history of the Pan-African movement, the role of diaspora in global politics, and the significance of diaspora unity.

To bring this theme to life, the AfroFuture festival grounds will be transformed to encompass several cultural concepts – all created to take a deeper dive into the worlds of art, music, fashion, culture, and food.

Each area will bring together a variety of local creatives, culinary professionals, musicians, and artists to create an engaging and unexpected world for festival guests to experience.

“AfroFuture has always been more than just a festival; it’s a full-circle celebration of everything African – our culture, our people, our talents, and serves as a platform for

us to appreciate and acknowledge the larger contributions we make in the world,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, AfroFuture’s CEO and Co-Founder. This Detty

December, we’re back bigger, better, and stronger and we can’t wait to give our global supporters an unforgettable experience by beautifully blending the worlds of

food, art, fashion, and music.”

“Every year, we look forward to contributing to the growth of Ghana’s tourism and hospitality sectors by welcoming international visitors back to the country to experience not only our events, but all that Ghana has to offer.” said Kenny

Agyapong Jr., COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. “As one of Ghana’s most recognized cultural moments, AfroFuture will continue to foster engagement,

increase interest, and boost tourism within the country, with a goal to make Ghana a premier destination for all travelers worldwide.”

AfroFuture has partnered with Streamline Travel and TravelMo to provide visitors from abroad with the best deals on flights and hotel accommodations when planning their trip to Ghana.

Back by popular demand, AfroFuture’s Vendor Village will again feature a one-of-a-kind exclusive food experience, located right on the festival grounds. The market will include 35 vendors including 12 fashion, beauty, and arts merchants as well as 23 food vendors featuring cuisines from all over the continent.

The road to AfroFuture continues on Monday, December 18th through Saturday, January 2nd and will feature the following flagship events and elements:

Afro Expo 2023 : A two-week expo that will host a series of digital experiences, wellness sessions, screenings, and panel discussions centered around the worlds of culture, technology, health, film, music, and art – connecting the diaspora to industry experts and changemakers who are creating opportunities on the ground and across the continent.

: A two-week expo that will host a series of digital experiences, wellness sessions, screenings, and panel discussions centered around the worlds of culture, technology, health, film, music, and art – connecting the diaspora to industry experts and changemakers who are creating opportunities on the ground and across the continent. Black Ambition Pitch Competition: A one-day entrepreneurship activation including panels and a pitch competition for African entrepreneurs, curated in partnership with Black Ambition, a non-profit initiative founded by visionary recording artist, producer and songwriter Pharrell Williams. Entrepreneurs will be able to pitch for a chance to win up to $5,000 for their business.

A one-day entrepreneurship activation including panels and a pitch competition for African entrepreneurs, curated in partnership with Black Ambition, a non-profit initiative founded by visionary recording artist, producer and songwriter Pharrell Williams. Entrepreneurs will be able to pitch for a chance to win up to $5,000 for their business. AfroFuture Music Museum: A visual musical library-like experience that will transport the audience across time and space through live performances, art installations, and digital and printed material.

A visual musical library-like experience that will transport the audience across time and space through live performances, art installations, and digital and printed material. Rising Star Challenge: Aspiring artists across the continent will have the opportunity to submit their musical profile for a chance to perform at the 2023 AfroFuture Festival and market their music to the masses. The 1st place winner of the Rising Star Challenge will win a cash grand prize, a studio session with an acclaimed producer, and more.

Aspiring artists across the continent will have the opportunity to submit their musical profile for a chance to perform at the 2023 AfroFuture Festival and market their music to the masses. The 1st place winner of the Rising Star Challenge will win a cash grand prize, a studio session with an acclaimed producer, and more. AfroFuture x Black Film Space Film Competition: A partnership with the non-profit organization Black Film Space curating a short film contest highlighting Ghanaian filmmakers. The 1st place winner of the Film Competition will win a cash prize and an all expenses paid trip to represent Ghana as an Ambassador at Cannes Beach Film Festival.

A partnership with the non-profit organization Black Film Space curating a short film contest highlighting Ghanaian filmmakers. The 1st place winner of the Film Competition will win a cash prize and an all expenses paid trip to represent Ghana as an Ambassador at Cannes Beach Film Festival. New Year’s Eve Celebration x PVO: AfroFuture teams up with PVO (Positive Vibes Only) to ring in the New Year with an unforgettable year-end celebration.

AfroFuture teams up with PVO (Positive Vibes Only) to ring in the New Year with an unforgettable year-end celebration. AfroFuture Foundation Giveback: AfroFuture will host its annual community service day by providing packaged meals to various communities across Ghana.

For more information on AfroFuture 2023, please visit https://www.afrofuture.com/ and follow @afrofuture on X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news and events.

