Selassie Brown points souls to the ‘Miracle Working God’ in latest audiovisual!

Gospel minstrel, Selassie Brown has inserted a soul-stirring song, ‘Miracle Working God’ as a testament to faith and a celebration of miracles, including a captivating music video.

In gospel music, where lyrics serve as vessels of profound spirituality and melodies become conduits for divine inspiration, Selassie Brown stands as a luminary.

With a voice that resonates like a timeless hymn and a spirit ablaze with unwavering faith, she is more than an artiste; she is a messenger of miracles.

“Miracle Working God,” was written by Gold Legacy 360, a Christian record label based in the United States of America.

The song beautifully encapsulates the theme of Psalm 77:14, which reads, “You are the God who performs miracles; you display your power among the peoples.” This inspiring song serves as a testament to the awe-inspiring miracles and power of God in the lives of believers.

Gold Legacy 360’s vision is to partner with gifted musicians across Africa, uniting their voices to project the word of God and uplift souls through the universal language of music.

The song “Miracle Working God” which is off her upcoming EP, is a soul-stirring tapestry woven with threads of hope, a testament to the enduring power of belief, and a celebration of God’s miracles.

The collaboration with Emklan Music artist Selassie Brown exemplifies Gold Legacy Music’s dedication to promoting meaningful and impactful music that brings people together, transcending barriers and spreading positivity.

Having discovered her calling at the tender age of 8, she has been passionately chasing her music ministry dream to date.

Selassie Brown has four songs to her over 3 years journey as a commercial musician in the gospel industry.

In the “Miracle Working God,” official music video, Selassie Brown has not only created a captivating music video but a profound experience. This visual journey inspires people to embrace faith, celebrate the miraculous, and trust in God who works wonders every day.

This new single is available on all online music stores.

