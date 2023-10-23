New Music! Alinkin’s ‘Atenga’ delivers an irresistible fusion of sounds

Ghanaian-UK artist Enock Baabi, known by his stage name Alinkin, is making waves in the music scene with his latest release, “Atenga.”

Alinkin, born and raised in Sunyani Barracks, Ghana, drew inspiration from a diverse range of musical influences, including local legends like Gyedu Blay Ambulley and Reggie Rockstone, as well as international icons such as Tupac, Nas, and Lil Wayne.

Alinkin’s musical journey began in his early years when he engaged in friendly rap battles with peers reciting Twi poems and proverbs.

Alinkin

His talent quickly emerged, and he continued honing his skills throughout his education.

However, his music career truly took flight during his time in the UK when he met producer Twisted Beats and recorded his first professional hit, “Jigi Jigi,” with the legendary Appietus.

“Atenga” is a fusion of Ghanaian hiplife/afrobeats and the globally popular Amapiano sound. The song carries a powerful message of self-belief and perseverance, encouraging listeners to remain true to themselves, regardless of others’ doubts.

Alinkin’s homage to the late Nana Tuffuor’s song “Atenga” adds a sentimental touch to the track.

“Atenga,” a phrase he learned from his mother, embodies resilience and accountability. The song not only pays tribute to a legend but also conveys a profound life lesson.

Listeners can expect a unique Amapiano style in “Atenga” that is both catchy and dance-inducing.

Alinkin’s goal is to bring positivity and good vibes to his audience, and “Atenga” delivers precisely that.

