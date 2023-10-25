Be tolerant of each other and collaborate, there’s money in music – Mark Okraku Mantey urges new MUSIGA executives

Mark Okraku Mantey, a prominent personality in the music industry and Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has advised the incoming executives to cultivate a spirit of tolerance and collaborate harmoniously for the advancement of the union.

For years, the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has played a pivotal role in Ghana’s thriving music industry, advocating for the welfare of Ghanaian musicians and nurturing solidarity within the sector.

As new executives step into leadership roles, they carry the weighty responsibility of steering the ship in the right direction.

Speaking to the new executives at the swearing in ceremony held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the minister stated that being united was not enough to ensure a progressive leadership until they learnt to tolerate each other to aid their work.

“There are people who can be united but cannot tolerate each other and work together but I charge these newly elected MUSIGA executives to learn to tolerate and work together if they want to move forward,” he said.

Mark further made known to the new executives that they have lots of work to do considering the numerous challenges of the union particularly prior to their election. He also pledged his full support for the new executives, emphasizing that his Ministry had allocated an office for matters concerning MUSIGA.

