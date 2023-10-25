Hopeson Adorye Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Empress Gifty on Social Media

On October 25, 2023, Hopeson Adorye, the spouse of modern Ghanaian Gospel artist and fashion luminary, Empress Gifty, shared heartfelt birthday wishes for her on his social media platform.

Penning down a lovely birthday message to celebrate the ‘Aweiy3 Pa’ hitmaker, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician stated that Gifty is the woman he cherishes over everybody on the planet earth.

According to him, some people are hoping and are in anticipation to see them divorce, but they are not God as they cannot decide their destiny. He further expressed how grateful he is to have the crooner as his better half.

Captioning a photo, Hopeson wrote ” I am proud to celebrate my wife. The woman I cherished over everybody on this planet earth. I appreciate you, I trust you and above all, I love you.

Some are hoping to see us divorce, but they are not God because they can’t decide our destiny. Obaa papabi, I Love you wai. Happy Happy Birthday. Enjoy Your day to the fullest.”

