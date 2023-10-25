Meek Mill Explains Why He Removed Controversial ‘Jubilee House’ Video & Confirms Another Visit to Ghana!

fbpx
Photo Credit: Meek Mill

Meek Mill, the renowned American rapper, explained that he removed the “Jubilee House” video from the internet out of respect for others.

The rapper faced backlash after shooting and sharing a video at Ghana’s presidential palace, the “Jubilee House” back in December  2023.

Although he apologized and deleted the video at the time, Meek Mill has spoken out on why he took swift action at the time.

Meek Mill’s statement comes as a response to a fan on X (Twitter) who wanted to know why he deleted the video at the time.

“Why did you delete the music video you shot when you came to Ghana?” the fan asked to which Meek Mill responded saying , “They ain’t like it I respect people.”

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper also revealed his intentions of coming back to Ghana soon.

“I’m coming back to Ghana too,” he added.

